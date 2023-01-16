The Patriots have some tough choices to make with regard to retaining or draining the pool of potential free agent offensive linemen this offseason.

FOXBORO — While a dozen NFL teams made their best attempt to extend their respective postseason runs on Wild Card weekend, the New England Patriots are already on to 2023.

By its own admission, the Pats organization is serious about returning to its winning ways by making significant changes to both strategy and personnel — especially on offense.

Under the direction of assistant coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia as their primary play caller, New England’s offense experienced a statistical regression in 2022, as did their starting quarterback Mac Jones.

One of the most prominent reasons for their struggles was inconsistent play along the offensive line.

With 22 members of the Patriots headed for free agency when the new NFL league year begins on March 15, the Pats face some critical decisions on whether to retain their internal commodities, or allow them to hit the open market.

With New England projected to have approximately $35.7 million in available cap space, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan, here is a look at the team’s key free agents along the offensive line.

Isaiah Wynn

Headed for unrestricted free agency, the ex-Georgia Bulldog seems to be a lock to continue his Football journey elsewhere in 2023. Wynn went from a solid starting left tackle to a liability at right tackle after a surprising positional switch during training camp. A foot injury, which limited him to nine games, led to a season-ending injured reserve designation. He allowed 17 pressures and four sacks, while committing eight penalties. If he can return to form, Wynn has the necessary quickness and strength to win battles when going one-on-one against edge rushers, as well as creating openings for the running game. Wynn still has the talent to be an effective tackle. However, a return to New England seems unlikely, at best.

Yodny Cajuste

Though he was a third-round selection in 2019, Cajuste is set to become a restricted free agent, due to his spending the entirety of his rookie season on the non-football injury list. Through 10 games (with three starts), the West Virginia product allowed 12 pressures and three sacks. Despite being overtaken on the depth chart by mid-season signee Conor McDermott, Cajuste’s strength to wall-off defenders in the running game may warrant a mid-level tender from New England.

James Ferentz

Ferentz is not an everyday starter. However, his knowledge of the system and his tenacity in his efforts make him a solid reserve option at center, tackle or guard. ever take saw actin in 12 games, making three starts. He was charged will allowing four pressures and two sacks. Despite 2022 draftees Chasen Hines, Kody Russey or Andrew Stueber expecting to compete for roster spots, the Patriots would be smart to retain his services at an affordable price.

Conor McDermott

McDermott experienced a homecoming of sorts when the Patriots signed him off the New York Jets practice squad. Originally having been drafted by New England in the sixth-round in 2017, the UCLA product did not play a regular season game for the team until this season. McDermott started all six games he played, allowing eight pressures without surrendering a sack. The 30-year-old may be a savvy retention as a veteran swing tackle in a reserve role.

Marcus Cannon

Set to turn 35 in May, Cannon’s future is justifiably questionable — especially after spending the final two months of the season on injured reserve due to a concussion. Still, Cannon performed adequately. He started four of his five games-played, while being charged with 11 pressures and one sack. If he wishes to continue his career, it is highly likely that it will be on a team-friendly deal to depth and experience to the Patriots offensive isve line. However, his probability to opt for retirement seems to be the more plausible scenario.

