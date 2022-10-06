Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Roster Move; Who Starts Sunday?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots quarterback situation may be gaining a bit more clarity as their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions draws near.

After missing his second straight practice, the Pats have placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve. The 36-year-old has been in concussion protocol since suffering a head injury in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. As such, Hoyer will be out for at least the next four games, starting Sunday against Detroit.

Here is Thursday’s full injury and practice participation report, along with its implications for the upcoming Pats-Lions upcoming showdown in Foxboro.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

What it means for the Patriots:

With Hoyer confirmed to be out for this contest, rookie Bailey Zappe appears to be the most likely candidate to start against the Lions. Though Mac Jones was once again a limited practice participant, the Pats incumbent starter has yet to demonstrate the type of mobility required to effectively lead his team for four quarters of football. While there is a remote possibility that Jones may suit up on Sunday, Zappe should be New England’s primary option, with newly-signed Garrett Gilbert earning the game day elevation from the practice squad as the rookie’s back up.

In addition to Hoyer, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy was also a no-show for the second time in as many practices. Having missed more than a week’s worth of practices (as well as Week 4 vs. Green Bay) it is highly improbable that he will be ready to take the field versus Detroit. In his stead, the Patriots will likely attempt to fill Guy’s void by utilizing both Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore in run-stoppage alignments. In their customary 3-4 front, defensive Deatrich Wise would take the pass rush snaps and reserve nose tackle Carl Davis would be used in stacking to defend the run.

On a positive note, New England upgraded tight end Jonnu Smith from a non-participant on Wednesday to a limited participant. While a timetable for recovery from his low ankle sprain (suffered during Week 4) has yet to be set, Smith is considered week-to-week. However, his presence does provide some hope that he may be able to ‘give it a go’ this weekend. That being said, the Patriots would be wise to consider alternative options for Smith’s blocking assignments in assisting the offensive line, as well as his red zone targets.

DETROIT LIONS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Chris Board - Knee

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot

DL John Cominsky - Wrist

T Matt Nelson - Calf

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle

RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring

C Evan Brown - Ankle

WR DJ Chark - Ankle

DE Charles Harris - Groin

TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip

G Jonah Jackson - Finger

C Frank Ragnow - Foot

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle

K Austin Seibert - Right Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

T Taylor Decker - Knee

What it means for the Lions:

The Lions saw the return of several key members of their offense to the practice field on Thursday, including Brown (ankle), Chark (ankle), Hockenson (hip) and Reynolds (ankle). Each player’s upgraded status lends optimism for their ability to suit up against New England. Their respective participation on Friday will likely determine their Week 5 fate.

Detroit was still without both running back D’Andre Swift, as well as wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the second consecutive practice. With the team set to enter their bye in Week 6, head coach Dan Campbell and Detroit’s brain trust are presumably considering holding their two offensive stars out, giving them two weeks to both heal and rest.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Lions is set for Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. from Gillette Stadium.

