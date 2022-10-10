Patriots Snap Counts vs. Lions: Pats Pitch Complete Game Shutout

FOXBORO — It was a “Throwback Sunday” to remember in New England.

Following their 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball.

Having turned in a far superior performance to that of their showing in Weeks 3 and 4, there are still plenty of areas in which the Pats will continue to seek improvement. While game-film analysis will be the main focus, a look at playing time may assist the team in helping devise effective strategies moving forward.

Here is a look at the Patriots offensive snap counts, along with some possible insight on New England’s future game-planning.

Offensive Snaps

On offense, the Pats overall snap count was 60 against the Lions.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went the distance in his first career start, taking all of New England’s 60 offensive snaps. Zappe completed 17 of 21 for 188 yards with one touchdown and one hard-luck interception.

New England’s offensive line starting five also saw the field for 100 percent of their plays. After some speculation throughout the week, Isaiah Wynn got the start at right tackle, and turned in a solid performance. The much maligned ex-Georgia Bulldog did not surrender a sack and held up well as a run blocker. Veteran Marcus Cannon was present for 12 of New England’s offensive snaps, serving primarily as a jumbo tight end and sixth lineman.

With Damien Harris limited to just six snaps due to a hamstring injury, second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson accepted the lead role, taking part in 54 offensive plays. Stevenson rushed 25 times for 161 yards and secured both receiving targets for 14 yards. He also recovered a would-be fumble by quarterback Bailey Zappe in the second quarter.

After missing the previous two weeks with a knee injury, Jakobi Meyers led all receivers by taking 48 offensive snaps. Meyers finished the game as the Pats leading pass-catcher, hauling in seven passes for 111 yards and one touchdown. Though he was targeted one once, which he caught for one years, Kendrick Bourne recorded a season-high 34, trailed by DeVante Parker with 31. In his season debut, recently activated rookie Tyquan Thornton took part in 25 offensive plays and secured his first two career catches for seven yards.

In the absence of fellow starter Jonnu Smith (ankle), tight end Hunter Henry saw his highest amount of playing time thus far, taking all but one snap. Henry caught five passes for 54 yards. Practice squad elevation Matt Sokol logged eight situational snaps, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s 14 snaps were primarily in blocking tight end-like alignments.

Defensive Snaps

On defense, the Pats overall snap count was 66 against the Lions.

Though New England’s defense pitched a shutout of the NFL’s most potent offense in Week 5, no player on the team’s preventive unit played on 100 percent of their plays. Team captains Deatrich Wise and Devin McCourty led the team by taking 58 of a possible 66 snaps. McCourty had previously taken every defensive snap heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Despite being limited in practice for much of the week with a hamstring injury, cornerback Jalen Mills returned to the lineup, and saw the field for 70 percent of the Pats defensive plays. Though veteran Jonathan Jones started opposite Mills, corner Jack Jones (38 snaps) continues to earn time while demonstrating athleticism and instincts. The rookie finished the day with three tackles, two passes-defensed and a dynamic interception.

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai surprisingly led all linebackers with 52 snaps, turning in a solid day in defending the runs, as well as assisting with coverage on Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. Tavai finished with five tackles, tying safety Adrian Phillips (44 snaps) and fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (40 snaps) for the team lead. Matthew Judon (36 snaps) continues to be New England’s most explosive defender, earning two key sacks on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Josh Uche, who has been off to a slow start in 2022, saw the field for 38 percent of the Pats defensive plays and was credited for four pressures by Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots defensive front forced six unsuccessful fourth down attempts by Detroit, while limiting Lions running back Jamaal Williams to 15 carries for 56 yards, and an average of 3.7 yards per carry. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux led the way for the line’s interior by logging 40 snaps, with tackle Christian Barmore taking on double teams for 56 percent of the defense’s time on the field.

With five games now in the books, the Pats are set to begin preparations for their Week 6 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium.