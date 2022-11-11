Patriots Captain Devin McCourty Lands Guest TV Gig

FOXBORO — New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty apparently cannot get enough football.

Despite the Pats currently being on their bye week, the defensive team captain will be involved with the NFL’s Week 10 slate by joining CBS Sports as a guest analyst this weekend.

The 13-year veteran will serve as an analyst on two pre-game shows Sunday morning: That Other Pregame Show at 9 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, followed by The NFL Today at 12 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Since being drafted in the first round in 2010, McCourty has been a stalwart in the Pats defense. Following his conversion from cornerback to safety, the Rutgers product has been one of the Pats most prolific on-field defenders, as well as one of its most respected leaders in the locker room.

Throughout his career, McCourty has appeared in a combined 221 regular season and playoff games as a member of the Patriots. He has become a three-time Super Bowl champion, as well as being voted to two Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and the Patriots’ Team of the 2010s.

McCourty and the Pats agreed, in March, to a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, allowing him to return to the Foxboro fold for 2022.

As a result, McCourty has once again been a key component of the team’s success on defense this season. He has served as a leader in the team’s defensive backfield, anchoring the team’s vaunted three-safety sets along with Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. Through nine games this season, 35-year-old has started each contest, compiling 46 total tackles 37 solo), five passes-defensed and two interceptions.

Though McCourty remains on the gridiron, his twin brother Jason announced his retirement in July, ending a 13-year career that also included a three-year stint alongside Devin in New England. Incidentally, the pair became the first set of twins to win a Super Bowl together.

Since hanging up his cleats, Jason has become a co-host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

While Devin’s joining the CBS broadcast is limited merely to Week 10, his valuable insight and an analysis, as well as his charisma may make him an attractive candidate to fill an analyst role when his playing days come to an end.

In the meantime, the Pats will enjoy their brief respite, before making their preparations to welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here