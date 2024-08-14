3 New England Patriots Fantasy Football Sleepers for 2024 NFL Season
Fantasy football season is approaching, meaning that fantasy drafts are looming right around the corner ahead of the new 2024 NFL year. After a productive offseason, the New England Patriots look refreshed and improved on the offensive end after a rocky 2023 season, presenting some potential fantasy value in their upcoming campaign compared to years past.
While there's no Christian McCaffrey on the Patriots roster, there are still several candidates on board to target in your fantasy drafts and even could be a bit overlooked in the process.
With that, here's three under-the-radar Patriots players to target in fantasy football drafts for 2024:
DeMario Douglas, WR
After a season of leading the Patriots in reception yards as a rookie, DeMario Douglas enters 2024 ready to replicate his year-one performance and has an open shot to see some improved production with New England's improvements under center-- whether that starts with Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye.
Douglas finished the season in 2024 as WR64, yet it came off of three missed games and a much more limited role at the start of the year. In week seven and onwards, Douglas posted double-digit PPR points in five of the nine games he played, and it came without the first-year pass catcher reaching the end zone once.
If Douglas can marginally improve his red zone efficiency, his fantasy value should be on the rise this season. Target Douglas as a late-round flier with the potential for the 23-year-old to develop into a flex candidate.
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR
Ja'Lynn Polk enters this year's fantasy draft cycle as one of the more undervalued rookies at his position. He's currently ranked as the WR69 in ADP within ESPN drafts, which looks a bit far off from where his finish should be in a rookie campaign that should consist of a significant offensive role off the bat.
The Patriots may not have the most productive offense in the NFL, especially as the team navigates their QB turbulence, but Polk offers a higher ceiling than most receivers on this roster. In terms of rookie snaps, Drake Maye could have limited opportunities, yet Polk has a much better shot of getting on the field earlier.
In deeper fantasy leagues, target Polk towards the end of your bench as a stash, with hopes of him elevating into a flex candidate by season's end.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
Stevenson isn't the perfect fantasy RB, but he's a ball carrier who looks primed for a breakout in 2024. The 26-year-old is looking to rebound after a limited twelve-game campaign in his third-year pro and could have enough focus in the offensive gameplan to make that happen.
Stevenson is currently being drafted as the RB19 in ESPN drafts, putting him right around low-RB2 value. The fourth-year Patriots RB may have to overcome some struggles in the team's offense, especially at the offensive line, he doesn't have much competition in his backfield for touches-- giving him a high ceiling as a potential bellcow option in Foxboro.
Depending on how involved Antonio Gibson is as an offensive option, Stevenson can take significant reps as the lead ball handler in this Patriots backfield, whether that be in the passing game or simply as a rusher. Target Stevenson in the early-to-mid rounds of fantasy drafts, coming in with RB2 expectations that could rise in due time.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!