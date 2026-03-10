Romeo Doubs Joins Patriots' Jared Wilson in Choosing Guardian Caps

When newly-signed New England Patriots receiver Romeo Doubs missed two games in the 2024 season due to a concussion, he decided to add an extra layer of protection to his uniform.

Upon returning to the field, Doubs — then a member of the Green Bay Packers — made a noticeable change; he added a Guardian Cap to his helmet.

Though it was not a team mandate or NFL requirement. It was his personal decision to wear the extra layer of protection. “Better safe than sorry,” Doubs said via Guardian Sports, a mindset that has since caught the attention of fans, teammates, and the broader football community — including his new Patriots teammate, offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

The Guardian Cap NXT, a soft-shell cover that retrofits all football helmets to help mitigate the damage from head injuries, made its Super Bowl debut while being worn by Wilson. As he took the field at Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots offensive lineman became the first player in NFL history to compete in the NFL’s championship game while wearing the protective equipment.

After sustaining an injury in Week 12 of the 2025 regular season, Wilson returned to play wearing a Guardian Cap for the remainder of the season, including the Patriots’ postseason run.

After the NFL mandated use of the Guardian Cap NXT for practices in 2022, the league approved the protective gear for regular-season games in 2024. Since then, more than 24 players have opted to wear the Guardian Cap NXT in games. Thanks to players such as Wilson and Doubs, the technology has now been introduced to the masses on the NFL’s grandest stage.

“At Guardian, our mission has always been focused on athlete safety,” Guardian Sports CEO and Co-Founder Erin Hanson told Patriots On SI in February. “Seeing our technology on the field during the Super Bowl is an incredible honor and powerful moment for our team. It shows how far the conversation of player safety and protection has come and reinforces our mission to continue to support athletes at every level of the game.”

Doubs and Wilson Are Helping to Bring Awareness to Guardian Caps

Doubs is set to join the Patriots after agreeing to four-year contract worth nearly $80 million during the NFL’s legal tampering period. The deal is expected to become official at the start of the league year at 4:00pm EDT on March 11. Last season, Doubs logged 55 catches for a career-high 724 and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old has compiled 2,424 yards in his career, and is set to become a notable target for quarterback Drake Maye.

The Patriots selected Wilson in the third round, with the 95th pick of the 2025 NFL draft (via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs). In his rookie season, Wilson was the primary starting left guard and played in 13 games. Despite intermittent injuries, as well as the occasional rookie struggles on the field, the Georgia product has emerged into a solid force within the Patriots' offensive line. In addition to protecting quarterback Drake Maye and the Pats’ skill position players, he is also taking measures to preserve his long-term health.

Though he may have debuted the Cap on a national stage in Super Bowl LX, Wilson was not the first Patriot to don the cranial apparel.

”Jared is actually the second Patriots player to wear a Cap in a game,” Hanson said, “The first was Jabrill Peppers in the 2024-2025 season. We don't work with NFL athletes directly. The teams purchase a Guardian Cap NXT for every athlete, and then it's the athlete's decision to wear, or not wear, a Cap in games.”

Guardian Caps are designed to retrofit over existing football helmets, adding an additional layer intended to reduce the severity of impacts without changing the look or performance of the helmet underneath. Since their introduction in 2010, the Caps have been increasingly adopted across football, from youth leagues to the professional level, as part of a broader focus on player safety and reducing non-concussive hits.

Since its inception, Guardian Sports has been on a mission to better protect athletes at every level of play. Its flagship product, the Guardian Cap, was originally developed to reduce head impacts during football practice and has since expanded into game-day use across all levels of play. Guardian Sports also created the LOOP flag football headband, PEARL lacrosse balls, the Guardian FLEX chinstrap, and bio-based turf INFILL. Trusted by athletes nationwide, Guardian continues to lead in safety-driven innovation.

* The NFL’s conclusion is based on a qualified study that evaluated Guardian Cap NXT alongside additional protective measures, which collectively contributed to a reduction in concussions. The Guardian Cap NXT is designed for college and pro players and has been linked to a 52% reduction in NFL practice concussions across all conditions.

