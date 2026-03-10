Patriots Signing Reggie Gilliam Signals Return of the Fullback

To paraphrase legendary crooner Bobby Darin, “Look out the ‘ol fullback is back” for the New England Patriots.

Shortly after the start of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period, the Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam on a three-year deal worth up to $12 million, with $6 million fully guaranteed.

Despite the presence of both Jack Westover — who received an exclusive rights free agent tender earlier in the day — and Brock Lampe on their roster, New England’s financial investment in an established veteran such as Gilliam signals that the fullback is about to make its return to a Patriots’ offense led by coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Seemingly back by popular demand, the fullback has been enjoying a positional renaissance in the NFL over the past few seasons. With more teams utilizing heavy personnel looks, using a combination of fullback and tight ends is rapidly becoming an offensive staple for several teams — including the Patriots.

Of course, McDaniels has both admired and utilized the position to its fullest (pun intended) throughout his entire quarter-century coaching tenure in the NFL. In fact, McDaniels’ success using fullbacks during his time in New England may have provided a blueprint for the position’s comeback.

Reggie Gilliam Continues the Patriots Modern Fullback Tradition … With a Twist

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) on a kick off return during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

Under. McDaniels, the Patriots deployed sizeable, downhill fullbacks in their offense — perhaps none more popular than ex-Pat James Develin. During his eight seasons with the Patriots, the Brown University product was a niche contributor on offense, logging 2022 yards on 31 catches. He also ran for five regular season touchdowns and added another in the playoffs after the 2014 season. He earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, along with a Pro Bowl selection in 2017.

Upon Develin’s retirement, International Pathway addition Jakob Johnson became the Patriots full time option at the position. At 6-3, 255 pounds — ironically the same size as Develin — Johnson continued the tradition in McDaniels’ offense. During his three years in New England, Johnson proved himself as a valuable member of the Patriots’ offense, displaying superb blocking skills, as well as being a capable contributor on special teams.

While Gilliam is poised to become the first full-time fullback in New England’s lineup since Johnson’s departure in 2022, his contributions will likely be different from those of his predecessors. At 6-foot, 244 pounds, the 28-year-old brings a different skill set to the table. Accordingly, he will likely be used as a movement piece — a player capable of creating some movement before the snap, going laterally, that then could transition into getting into the line of scrimmage.

In that regard, McDaniels would be wise to take a page out of the Bills’ playbook when utilizing his new fullback. Last season, Pro Football Focus estimated that Gilliam was employed as a run blocker on 189 snaps, which was the sixth-highest total among all fullbacks and halfbacks, and PFF graded him the eighth-best back in the league performing that duty.

Conversely, New England’s run game was one of the least efficient in football last season. Having run 21 personnel at the fourth-highest rate in football, the Patriots were almost assured to seek additional help for their run-blocking unit. Gilliam clearly fits that bill, having played a significant role in blocking for the No. 1-ranked rushing attack, led by Bills’ running back James Cook.

As an offensive weapon, Gilliam’s contributions are likely to be limited. However, it should be noted that he has caught three passes over the last three seasons, and does possess the skill set to be a situational receiver. Lastly, Gilliam should continue to serve as a four-unit special teamer, as has been the case throughout his tenure in western New York.

No matter the role he is called upon to play in a given moment, Gilliam is bringing the fullback swagger back to New England — and it should mean a notable rise in security and productivity for a running game in desperate need of both.

