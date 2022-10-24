Patriots LB Jamie Collins Making Season-Debut vs. Bears?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are reportedly getting some help at a position of need from an old friend when they take the field for their Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

According to a Monday morning report from NFL Network, linebacker Jamie Collins will be elevated by the Patriots from the practice squad to the game-day roster. As a result, Collins will make his 2022 season-debut in front of the team’s home crowd at Gillette Stadium.

This will be Collins’ first elevation of the season. Per NFL regulations, he may only be promoted two additional times before he will need to be signed to the 53-man roster; should the Patriots want to use him in any future games.

Collins returned for his fourth stint with the Pats, signing with the practice squad earlier this month. He was drafted by New England in the second round (No. 52 overall) of the 2013 draft. During his combined six-years (76 games) in New England, Collins tallied 328 solo tackles (32 for loss), 13 forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 18.5 sacks and nine interceptions.

Having returned for his third tour of duty with New England last October, the 32-year-old added a veteran presence to the linebackers room, while occasionally flashing some of his dynamic athleticism. Overall, Collins appeared in 10 games, logging 20 total tackles, three passes-defensed, one sack and one interception. Despite the affinity afforded to him by Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the Pats did not make a contract offer to Collins, in favor of providing greater opportunities for some of the younger linebackers currently on the roster.



At his best, Collins is still one of the more dynamic talents in the league. He can still provide capable contributions as an off-ball starter, as well as explosiveness at the linebacker position on third down. Should the Patriots wish to re-enlist his services, they will undoubtedly hope that Collins’ familiarity with their system could help to provide additional stability to the Patriots defense.

While linebacker may have been considered a position of strength for the Patriots, they unexpectedly may be in need of some assistance. Linebackers Josh Uche (hamstring) and Anfernee Jennings (calf) are listed as questionable for Monday’s game. If either is to be further slowed by injury, the Pats adding Collins to their game day roster makes sense.

In addition to Jennings and Uche, New England currently employs Ja’Whuan Bentley, Matthew Judon, Raekwon McMillan, Jahlani Tavai, and Mack Wilson at the linebacker position on the active roster.

Both teams are set to announce their inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to play, thus returning to the field for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the closing moments of New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kickoff for the Patriots and Bears on Monday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium.

