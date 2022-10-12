Patriots LB Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of Week

FOXBORO — New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon continues to be the team’s dynamic force on defense.

Accordingly, he has been deservingly honored for his efforts by being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Week 5.

Judon was instrumental in helping the Pats' preventive unit hold the Detroit Lions scoreless, in a dominant 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Lions entered the contest as the NFL’s top-ranked offense, averaging 35 points per game.

Judon recorded three tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. His first sack came on a 9-yard push-back of Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the second quarter. The 30-year-old then forced a fumble on a 13-yard sack later in the second quarter that was returned for a 59-yard touchdown by safety Kyle Dugger.

Not only is he tied for the league lead with six sacks, Judson has also become the first Patriots player to start the season with a sack in each of the first five weeks of the season. His total is second only to his own team record of 6.5, which he compiled in the first five games of the 2021 season.

Judon was one of New England’s most prolific signings in the 2021 offseason. Since his arrival in Foxboro, the 29-year-old has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to have earned the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks.

Most importantly, Judon’s presence has allowed the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He routinely demonstrates a consistency to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback.

This marks the second Defensive Player of the Week award for Judon, who also received the honor for his Week 11 performance in 2017 while with the Baltimore Ravens. Once again, Judon logged two sacks en route to helping his team shout out the Green Bay Packers 23-0 at Lambeau Field.

He becomes the first Patriots linebacker to win the award since Kyle Van Noy was selected in Week 4 of 2019.

New England will begin preparations for their Week 6 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium, when they hit the practice fields on Wednesday.

