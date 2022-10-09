Patriots LB Matthew Judon Dominates 29-0 Win Over Lions

FOXBORO — On an afternoon featuring the return of the "Pat Patriot" logo, the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions faced off in a Week 5 matchup. It was the Patriots that came out on top with a convincing 29-0 win to improve their record to 2-3.

New England's offense struggled throughout the first four weeks. Whether it was quarterbacks Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, or Bailey Zappe, the offense has not shown a consistent ability to put points on the board.

Sunday the defense took up the slack, making life easier for Zappe's first career start. The dominating performance was led by Matthew Judon, who has been preaching about the defense needing to play better defense and execute better.

The star linebacker added two more sacks, making him the only Patriot player to have at least one sack in each of the first five games of the season since the stat was tracked in 1982. He finished with three tackles and two sacks. On the season he has 19 total tackles and six sacks.

One of Judon's biggest plays was a strip-sack of Lions quarterback Jared Goff that led directly to points, as Kyle Dugger picked up the fumble and ran it back for a 59-yard touchdown that upped New England's lead to 13-0.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones also continued his impressive play, coming up with a first-quarter interception.

Detroit entered this game as the No. 1 offense in the NFL, averaging 35 points per game including 45 against the Seattle Seahawks last week. Not only were they held scoreless, but were an almost unfathomable 0 of 6 on fourth down.

It's the first time in NFL history a team failed to convert a fourth down with six or more tries in a game.

New England will begin preparing for a Week 6 road game against former Patriot Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns.

