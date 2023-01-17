2023 NFL Mock Draft: Shut-Down CB For Patriots Defense?

Recent January search-history statistics in New England likely don't have mock drafts anywhere near the top of the popular requests.

It is, alas, a whole new era of New England Patriots football for all the wrong reasons, as the team is reduced to NFL Playoffs spectators for the second time in three seasons after an 8-9 campaign that wrapped last week in Buffalo. Holding the 14th pick in this Spring's draft, the Patriots will have a prime opportunity to pick up a talent that can help make sure a streak is avoided and Pro Football Focus has them bolstering a strong defense.

With the 14th choice in one of its latest mocks - the first since Week 18 results solidified the order of this spring's first 18 selections - PFF has the Patriots taking lauded Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

"Witherspoon was the best press-man cornerback in the country last season, and quite frankly, it wasn’t even close," the accompanying analysis says. "On 113 snaps in press coverage this past fall, he allowed a grand total of one yard. That’s a guy who can play cornerback for Bill Belichick."

Witherspoon, an early draft entrant after his junior season (his fourth year on the Illini), is the current holder of the Tatum–Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award (bestowed to the Big Ten's top secondary defender) previously earned by Micah Hyde and Antoine Winfield Jr. He earned consensus All-American and first-team Big Ten honors during his final season in Champaign, tallying 23 pass defenses and three interceptions over the past two years. Witherspoon did not play in the Illini's ReliaQuest Bowl appearance against Mississippi State on Jan. 2 so as to focus on draft prep.

Though the Patriots' defense served as a relatively consistent silver lining over the past season, the team might have to re-bolster its secondary with veterans Jonathan Jones and Devin McCourty both set to hit free agency. The 19 takeaways the Patriots earned via interception were good for third-best in football this season, a number bolstered by a team-high four each for the potentially departing duo.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held on April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City.

