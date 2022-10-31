Patriots Bill Belichick Earns Coaching Milestone; Eyes NFL Record

As the old saying goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

The New England Patriots logged their 13th straight victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, defeating their division rivals 22-17 at MetLife Stadium.

After a disappointing showing against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, New England put together a strong showing to even their record at 4-4 heading into Week 9.

From the perspective of coach Bill Belichick, it was a much-needed win against a division rival.

“It’s a really good day for our team today,” Belichick told reporters postgame. “This is a typical tough division game down here. Give the Jets a lot of credit. It’s a good football team … Good to get out of here with a win in the division and we’ll move on. I’m proud of the way the team stepped up on a short week and got the win today.”

While Belichick was understandably pleased with the win for his team, the 70-year-old coach had a selfish reason to smile, as well.

With Sunday’s victory over the Jets, Belichick moved past former Chicago Bears head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas into sole possession of second place among all NFL coaches with 325 total wins. He is just 22 wins behind the 347 held by former Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Still, Belichick is never one to indulge in self-validation of the accolades which rightfully surround such an accomplishment. Instead, he gives the credit to his players.

“I’ll be able to talk about that when it’s over. We’ll add them up at the end," he said. "I’m just happy for our team and appreciate all the great players we’ve had who’ve won those games. We had a couple of them in the locker room besides our players. Guys like (Devin) McCourty and (Matthew) Slater, (Jerrod) Mayo, Troy Brown. Those guys won a lot of games for us, for me, so those are team wins.”

Belichick’s prowess as an NFL head coach requires no embellishment. His enshrinement in Canton became a mere formality long ago by navigating a two-plus decade run of success, the likes of which may never be seen again. It is certainly a reputation not lost on those currently playing for him in New England.

“Just wanted to give a huge congratulations to Coach Belichick,” said quarterback Mac Jones. “What an accomplishment, obviously he’s done a great job here, and it’s just a blessing to be able to play for him.”

Echoing Jones’ sentiments, linebacker Josh Uche expressed his reverence for Belichick, while reminding members of the media that he is not quite the cantankerous caricature as which he is often portrayed.

“Y’all don’t know the real Bill,” Uche said with a smile. “A great guy, a great leader and got some of the best jokes I’ve heard in a while. So, it’s fun to come into meetings. You never ever know what to expect and the greatest coach of all time.”

Ultimately, Belichick has succeeded because he never looks past his immediate goal. Whether he is praised as a ‘defensive genius’ or playfully mocked as a ‘diabolical manipulator,’ he sets the example for his players by remaining a student of the game.

We’re very proud of our coach,” said linebacker Matthew Judon. “He tells us players are winning games, but he won all of those games. He game-planned, he did the film, he did the preparation, he did the study and he put his players in a position to make plays. Him being second all-time that’s just a compliment to him as a coach, the longevity that he’s had, and just the success that he’s had.”

For all of the verbal laurels being directed at him, there was still one more honor to be bestowed upon Belichick before departing the visitor’s locker room at MetLife Stadium … personally presented to him by team owner Robert Kraft.

Having collected his 288th victory as Patriots head coach, Belichick will remain singular in his focus for the remainder of the season. With only 10 games left on New England’s regular season schedule, with a potential maximum of four playoff contests, Belichick will not be able to tie Shula’s record this year.

Despite Belichick being keenly aware of the individual accomplishment which may await him in subsequent seasons, he will keep his attention on the 53 players in his locker room, and keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the 2022 playoffs.

The process will start with earning a victory in Week 9, as New England hosts the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Gillette Stadium.

In true Belichickian fashion, he will continue to take it ‘day by day.’

Some things never change.

