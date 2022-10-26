Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Practice Status: Patriots-Jets Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 8 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position.

With coach Bill Belichick moving Wednesday's practice indoors to the Socios.com Field House, they listed a total of eleven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Here is Wednesday afternoon’s full report, along with its implications for this Week 8 matchup:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

C David Andrews - Concussion

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

LB Anfernee Jennings - Calf

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

What it means for the Patriots:

Conspicuous by his absence from Wednesday's report is quarterback Mac Jones. Per reports, the 24-year-old took about 90 percent of the first-team reps, and will start for the team on Sunday against the Jets. The news comes on the heels of more than a week’s worth of uncertainty surrounding the status of Jones and rookie signal-caller Bailey Zappe.

In addition to some enlightenment on the quarterback situation, New England also listed three non-participants for practice. Center David Andrews has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol after taking an illegal blindside block in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Safety Kyle Dugger also left the game with an ankle injury and did not return. Lastly, defensive tackle Christian Barmore remains absent, after being inactive for the Patriots Week 7 matchup. New England’s second-round draft choice in 2021 suffered a knee injury in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

Though he was not listed on the Pats report, reserve lineman Yodny Cajuste was present at practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was placed on injured reserve in early October with a left thumb injury. Prior to then, Cajuste saw 10 offensive snaps as New England’s primary swing tackle.

NEW YORK JETS (5-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Corey Davis - Knee

DE John Franklin-Meyers - Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Duane Brown - Shoulder

DE Jermaine Johnson - Ankle

LB Quincy Williams - Ankle

S Ashtyn Davis - Hamstring

What it means for the Jets:

A handful of starters appeared on the Jets initial report of the week. Wide receiver Corey Davis (19 catches, 351 yards, two touchdowns) was sidelined with a knee injury, while starting defensive end John Franklin-Meyers was also a non-participant due to an illness.

Starting left tackle Duane Brown was limited, as he is currently battling a shoulder injury. This could have implications for a Jets offensive line that is already missing guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who is out for the season due to a torn triceps.

The Pats and Jets are scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Sunday from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

