Kyle Dugger Status vs. Jets Revealed Among Patriots Week 8 Roster Moves

FOXBORO — With center David Andrews and defensive tackle Christian Barmore already set to miss the New England Patriots Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets, the team downgraded safety Kyle Dugger to being out, as well.

The Pats also announced a handful of roster moves along their offensive line on Saturday, as they make their way to the ‘green side’ of the Meadowlands for their 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday from MetLife Stadium.

What to do without Dugger?

While Dugger returned to the practice field on Friday, after missing the team’s two previous practices, his ankle injury will keep him sidelined against the Jets. Dugger’s loss may prove costly to the Pats, as he is one of their top dynamic defenders. With quarterback Zach Wilson showing progress in limiting turnovers and negative plays, he may look to exploit the Pats lack of ability to tightly defend Jets tight end Tyler Conklin and jet-sweep threat (and ex-Patriot) Braxton Berrios.

The Patriots may look to counteract Dugger’s absence by deploying a heavier dose of Jabrill Peppers, alongside veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips in three-safety packages, with mobile linebacker Mack Wilson helping to contain New York’s more physical pass-catchers. However, Phillips is also listed as ‘questionable’ with a shoulder injury. As such, New England may be smart to activate second-year defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe to provide additional depth in the secondary on Sunday.

Changes to the O-Line:

In addition to confirming Dugger’s inactivity in Week 8, the Patriots also activated reserve lineman Yodny Cajuste from injured reserve. The West Virginia product was present at practice on Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. The 26-year-old was placed on IR in early October with a left thumb injury. Prior to then, Cajuste saw 10 offensive snaps as New England’s primary swing tackle.

The team also elevated undrafted rookie center Kody Russey from the practice squad. Russey will likely serve as the backup center for starter James Ferentz, who is getting the nod due to Andrews’ injury. He spent his first five collegiate seasons at Louisiana Tech before transferring to Houston. At 6-2, 292, he has adequate size, as well the versatility to alight at guard or center. He started 60 games over six seasons. Russey was also named second team all-conference as a senior. This will be his first game day promotion.

Lastly, the Pats have placed rookie Chasen Hines on injured reserve, in a corresponding move to Cajuste’s activation. The move was a bit surprising, as Hines reportedly took a few practice snaps at center throughout the week. Listed at 6-3, 327, the LSU product has the size, strength and imposing physical presence to be a force against defenders in the run game. Despite being active for five of New England’s games thus far, he has yet to play a down, or register any statistics.

