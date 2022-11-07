Patriots LB Josh Uche Doing It All: Play-Caller; Play-Maker

FOXBORO — When New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche was revealed by teammate Matthew Judon as the defensive signal-caller in their third-down defensive packages, more than just a few eyebrows were raised.

After all, Uche is in only his third season with the Pats since being selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. The responsibility of ‘directing traffic’ within the Patriots defense is a heavy one. It is neither hastily assigned or easily earned.

However, the 24-year-old certainly lived up to expectations during New England’s 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Uche registered a career-high three sacks after taking down Colts’ quarterback Sam Ehlinger for a 2-yard loss and an 8-yard loss in the second quarter, as well as a 1-yard sack in the third.

New England also enjoyed rarified success on third down, holding the Colts to 0 for 14 on third down. The Patriots defense held the opposition to just 64 total first half yards, including just 19 yards in its first six drives. Overall, Indianapolis had just 121 total yards, the lowest total allowed by a Patriots defense since they held the Jets to 105 total yards in 2019.

Not a bad day at the defensive play-calling office for Uche, huh?

Still, the Michigan product’s work ethic and savvy has awarded him the respect of his teammates; thus solidifying his worthiness of the role. Most importantly, it has earned him the trust of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

In fact, Belichick revealed on Monday morning during a Zoom interview with media that his trust in Uch has been building for quite some time.

“We gave it [third-down play calling duty] to him this past Spring,” Belichick said of Uche’s added job duties. The timing of Belichick making such decision speaks volumes.

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season did not exactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically. In eight games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 12 tackles [four, for loss] as a rotational edge rusher.

Still, Uche has the speed, athleticism and system savvy to be a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. While it remains to be seen whether he will be continue to be used as a pass rush specialist or a true every-down move linebacker, he has the skillset to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4.

As such, Uche’s knowledge and versatility made him a deserving candidate to receive the play-calling baton. In spite of his previous struggles, he has stepped-up his game to earn the prominent spot in the Pats linebacking corps for 2022.

Yet, for Uche, it is simply a part of doing his job.

“I'm just being me,” Uche told reporters during Sunday’s postgame. “You know I always have faith in myself and even when nobody else believes in me, I kind of always knew what I was capable of. My dad has been a big help for me as well, just keeping that confidence as well so it's been great.”

Uche’s confidence has served as an information for several of his teammates, most notably Judon. In only his second year with the team, the Grand Valley State product has amassed 11.5 sacks, positioning himself as one of New England's most-dynamic defenders.

Though Judon also turned in an impressive three-sack performance against the Colts, he deflected much of the credit and praise to Uche, especially for his success with third-down play calling.

“Our execution is from him,” Judon said. “That’s hard for somebody that’s in year three, and hasn’t had that much success in the NFL, and it’s third and long and he has to make the right call, right? So for him to come out there, and have a game like he had and play lights out like that, that just allows him to see what he can do in this league.

Needless to say, the mutual-respect train between the two does not travel on a one-way track. Uche was equally effusive in his praise for Judon during his postgame remarks, outlining the veteran’s ability to lead by example on the field,

“Do you want me to talk about it? You already saw it,” Uche said of Judon’s defensive dominance on Sunday. “I see it up close and personal each and every day in practice, so I'm not surprised. This is one of the greatest I've ever seen in my life so it's an honor to be able to learn from him and watch his game each and every day, I have him give me advice too so it’s definitely good.”

Despite stand-out showings from both Pats’ linebackers, the day may ultimately belong to Uche; who clearly had his best game as a pro in Week 9. In fact, his performance just might be enough to put the rest of the NFL on notice … at least, according to Matthew Judon.

“He [Uche] can be a premiere pass rusher,” Judon said with authority. “I always tell him, he’s probably the best pass rusher we got. I’m very happy for him. That’s my brother.

Uche, Judon and the Patriots will enjoy a bye week for Week 10. They will welcome the New York Jets (6-3) to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

