Patriots-Tom Brady Reunion Rumor: Fun While It Lasted?

FOXBORO — The concept of a New England Patriots reunion with franchise legend Tom Brady may already be a thing of the past.

Following a Wednesday morning offering from The Athletic, suggesting that New England may be a potential landing spot for the legendary quarterback (who is slated to enter free agency in the offseason) in 2023, a prominent member of the Patriots beat has indicated that New England is quite happy with their current signal-caller.

During a Thursday afternoon appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak and Bertrand Show, ESPN’s Mike Reiss advised that second-year quarterback Mac Jones has the support of the Patriots organization, from tip to tail.

“Full commitment to Mac,” said Reiss. “Like, make no mistake about it. They are all in on Mac. So, as we talk about this, I wouldn’t want anything to ever come across as if, like, they were second-guessing that decision.”

In just his first season as the Pats’ starter, Jones led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Though he entered the 2022 season on the heels of an impressive rookie campaign, Jones has struggled to rekindle his previous success. The 24-year-old has completed 162 passes for 1,768 yards, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Though missing three games due to a high-ankle sprain has undoubtedly contributed to his regression, it is clear that the Alabama product has looked uncomfortable and even confused in New England’s ‘new-look’ offense.

Despite his struggles, Jones has persevered, demonstrating gradual improvement with each passing game. Still, it has been his determination that continues to make him beloved among his teammates. In fact, prominent pass catchers such as wideout Jakobi Meyers and tight end Hunter Henry have praised his quarterback’s ability to remain steady and focused, despite the rocky road he has traveled.

While anything is possible, a prospective merger between Brady and the Pats seemed like a remote chance, at best. The future Hall-of Farmer is set to turn 46 prior to the star of the 2023 regular season. As such, Brady’s temporary return would likely be too risky to derail the progress they continue to make with their expected franchise quarterback of the future.

As for Jones, he will face his toughest test to date, as the Patriots ready themselves to take the field for an 8:15 p.m. kickoff with the Buffalo Bills (8-3) on “Throwback Thursday” at Gillette Stadium.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

