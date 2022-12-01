FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have announced the elevation of guard Bill Murray and kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

In addition, offensive tackle Trent Brown is expected to play, despite being added to the Pats injury report due to illness earlier in the day.

Murray has already served as a game day-elevation twice, against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 24 and at Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24. He did not see action in those games.

The 6-4, 295-pound William & Mary product converted from the defensive line during training camp. He spent the duration of his initial two NFL seasons on the Patriots practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2020. Murray is likely to see at least some in-game action on Thursday, with several members of the Patriots offensive line fighting both illness and injury.

Vizcaino rejoined the Patriots for his third stint on the practice squad midway through November. The 26-year-old has seen some in-game action in 2022, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in relief for the Arizona Cardinals. While he is not expected to spell incumbent Nick Folk for the kicking duties, Vizcaino will be able to handle kickoffs in what is expected to be a windy night in Foxboro.

The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on the final injury report. An additional seven members of the active roster are now listed as questionable, including fellow linemen David Andrews, Yodny Cajuste and Trent Brown.

While Andrews and Cajuste are expected to be game time decisions, NFL Network has reported that Brown is expected to suit up, likely at a reduced snap count. Still, the 6-8, 380-pounder’s presence is good news for quarterback Mac Jones and the protection of his blind side against a stout Bills’ defensive front.

Kickoff between the Pats and Bills is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

