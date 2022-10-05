Need For Speed: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton Close To Return?

FOXBORO — For quite some time, New England Patriots fans have clamored for a wide receiver with the type of straight-line speed to take the top off a defense.

The wait seemed to be over when the Patriots selected speedy wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the 50th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Thornton his regular-season debut was delayed after the rookie suffered a broken collarbone during the Pats’ second preseason game. He underwent surgery to repair his fractured clavicle in late August, and was provided with an estimated recovery time of 6-8 weeks. As a result, the Baylor product was placed on injured reserve immediately following his addition to New England’s initial 53-man roster.

However, Thornton’s long-awaited pro debut may be closer on the horizon than originally thought.

Former Patriots quarterback and current radio analyst Scott Zolak reported Tuesday (via his midday radio show Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub) that the 22-year-old was "close" to returning to the field.

Thornton is currently eligible to return from short-term injured reserve after missing New England's first four games. This week is the sixth which has passed since his surgery; aligning with his initial timetable for recuperation and recovery.

Therefore, it is possible that Thornton may be present on the practice field as early as Wednesday.

With a sputtering offense scoring only 74 points in four games and dealing with injuries to quarterbacks Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer and top receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots could use all the help they can get.

When at his best, the Pats rookie wideout provides electric speed [having run a blazing 4.28 in the 40-yard-dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine], with an ability to run past any defender in his path. In conjunction with his speed, Thornton uses long strides to glide past defenders to create separation. As a result, he will provide the Patriots with immediate value as a deep threat, and the type of receiver for which defenses will always have to account.

During his time at Baylor, Thornton served in the ‘X’ receiver role. It is anticipated that he will continue in the same capacity in New England upon his return. However, with the Patriots penchant for utilizing their receivers in multiple alignments, Thornton will unlikely be limited to one role. In fact, he demonstrated such versatility during training camp, where his quick adaptation of the Pats’ playbook earned him several reps with the starting offense, both on the perimeter and in the slot. In two preseason matchups, Thornton caught three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown in just 37 offensive snaps.

Still, Thornton’s potential return does not come without its share of questions. While few, if any, would question his potential to add significant speed into New England’s arsenal of pass catchers, his 6-3, 182-pound frame has caused some to question whether the talented rookie wideout has the durability to hold up against pro-level defenders. While his collarbone injury cannot solely be linked to his slender build, some have speculated that it may have been a contributing factor.

In an attempt to quell any lingering nervousness about Thornton’s strength and preparation, Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas advised that the rookie has been working both physically and mentally to ensure he will be ready to go when the time comes.

"He’s been locked in," Douglas told reporters Tuesday via video conference. "He’s been dedicated to his rehab process and getting stronger. And, even though he hasn’t been able to do a lot of things physically, he’s been on top of the mental part of the game. He’s meeting with us early in the morning and staying on top of his assignments and watching tape from wide receivers around the league, just how he can improve his game moving forward."

Thus far, New England's production from its wide receivers has been average, at best. While Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have each logged a 100-yard game, they have also had their share of difficulties. Both Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey have been used sparingly, while Meyers has missed the last two games due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots have up to three weeks to add Thornton to the active roster after he begins practicing. It is likely that they will take their time in evaluating and preparing the rookie speedster for his first NFL game. With the status of incumbent starter Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and veteran Brian Hoyer (concussion) still in question, Thornton would be taking most of his practice snaps with fellow rookie Bailey Zappe, or newly-acquired practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert.

On the other hand, anything is possible with the Patriots.

If Thornton proves himself ready and capable, he may find himself wearing his team’s red throwback threads when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Foxboro.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots