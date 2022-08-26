Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Raiders Preseason: How to Watch, Who's Playing?

The Patriots travel to Las Vegas for the first time on Friday to take on the Raiders in the final preseason matchup for both teams.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New England Patriots head west on Friday night to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final tune up for the regular season.

New England has used the preseason thus far to try to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

It's the Patriots' first trip ever to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was dazzled by the Raiders' training facility in the desert, calling it the "Taj Mahal."

Maybe less impressive has been New England's offense in joint practices with the Raiders this week. The Patriots look to be searching for their running game but quarterback Mac Jones is not hitting the panic button.

“It’s just finding it in the game, and finding our rhythm, and that’s going to just happen over time," Jones said in Vegas. "It’s a long season, and we’re not really worried about the future. I think Coach [Bill] Belichick’s laid it out for us that we’re going to focus on how we can just play better, how we can just fundamentally be better.”

Tight End Hunter Henry on chemistry with Jones: "I don't think it's a trust thing at all. I think we are just getting a feel of different things, different plays, and how we are going to see things," Henry said. "I think Mac has full trust in a lot of us, especially building off last year. I don't think it'd be much of a trust thing.

Don't expect to see many of New England's starters on Friday, as they saw no action in the preseason Week 1 and were limited to less than a half in Week 2.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is headed for season-ending injured reserve, while rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber will start the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

WHAT: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (65,000)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WHEN: Friday, August 26, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, Channel 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +2

TOTAL: 36.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +110, Raiders -133

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with PatriotsCountry.com.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Sam Roberts
News

Patriots vs. Raiders Preseason 3 to Watch: DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
D26DD41D-634E-4BAE-BD61-99DD61919112
News

Patriots vs. Raiders 3 to Watch: OFFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
91AF1E1D-0929-4BA1-90CD-12954E8F87B8
News

Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler

By Mike D'Abate
https___musketfire.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_11_1351883184
News

Patriots vs. Raiders Preview: QB Mac Jones Leads New England in Preseason Finale

By Bri Amaranthus
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Las Vegas Double-Down: Patriots Improve During 2nd Practice Against Raiders

By Richie Whitt
2da2e27638c20c2d1ad028881a89e82c
News

Patriots TE Details How Mac Jones Trusts Teammates

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Mac On Track: Jones Confident In Patriots’ Offensive Identity

By Mike D'Abate
Trey Flowers, Brian Flores will attend Patriots private ring ceremony
News

Patriots Ex DE Trey Flowers To Work Out With Dolphins

By Mike D'Abate