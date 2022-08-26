The New England Patriots head west on Friday night to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final tune up for the regular season.

New England has used the preseason thus far to try to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

It's the Patriots' first trip ever to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was dazzled by the Raiders' training facility in the desert, calling it the "Taj Mahal."

Maybe less impressive has been New England's offense in joint practices with the Raiders this week. The Patriots look to be searching for their running game but quarterback Mac Jones is not hitting the panic button.

“It’s just finding it in the game, and finding our rhythm, and that’s going to just happen over time," Jones said in Vegas. "It’s a long season, and we’re not really worried about the future. I think Coach [Bill] Belichick’s laid it out for us that we’re going to focus on how we can just play better, how we can just fundamentally be better.”

Tight End Hunter Henry on chemistry with Jones: "I don't think it's a trust thing at all. I think we are just getting a feel of different things, different plays, and how we are going to see things," Henry said. "I think Mac has full trust in a lot of us, especially building off last year. I don't think it'd be much of a trust thing.

Don't expect to see many of New England's starters on Friday, as they saw no action in the preseason Week 1 and were limited to less than a half in Week 2.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins is headed for season-ending injured reserve, while rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber will start the season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

WHAT: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-0)

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada (65,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 26, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, Channel 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +2

TOTAL: 36.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +110, Raiders -133

