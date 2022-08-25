Patriots TE Details How Mac Jones Trusts Teammates

FOXBORO — With the New England Patriots' third and final preseason finale this Friday, August 26, the focus will soon be shifting to their season opener.

Despite the Patriots coming off a year that saw them win 10 games and make the playoffs, there have been some ups and downs all throughout training camp and preseason as New England integrates a new offense.

Part of the scrutiny regarding New England's offensive woes this Summer is the downgrades on the coaching staff. After 13 seasons of having one of the best offensive coordinators in Josh McDaniels, it's a bit of a mystery who is calling the plays this season.

Given the importance of continuing to develop second-year quarterback Mac Jones, it's difficult for the players to build trust and communicate when they are also learning a new offense.

However, according to Hunter Henry, learning the new offense may be a process, but it's not causing issues with establishing trust with Jones.

"I don't think it's a trust thing at all. I think we are just getting a feel of different things, different plays, and how we are going to see things," Henry told reporters following Wednesday’s practice. "I think Mac has full trust in a lot of us, especially building off last year. I don't think it'd be much of a trust thing.

"That trust continues to build. You can catch as many balls as you want but every time you go out on the field it's continual consistency showing up for him. It never stops, you have to continue to come out every single day and earn that trust."

Henry is coming off a season in which he caught a career-high nine touchdowns. He proved to be a really reliable player and New England's best red zone threat since Rob Gronkowski.

After suffering a minor injury in practice last week, Henry returned and has really stood out. The Patriots starting offense ended Wednesday's practice with a touchdown in two-minute. It was a productive day for Henry, who caught all three passes thrown his way.

Following the joint practice, Henry was asked if it was nice to see results on where they wanted to be for week 1.

"We're just building man. This is a process. This is what training camps are for," Henry said. "It's for those tough times, it's for days like this where it's hot going against a good football team. There are going to be ups and downs, and you're going to learn a lot, but this is why we're here man. This is what we're here to do, and we're here to get better. This is good for us really."