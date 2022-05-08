'Top Moment of My Life Forever': Patriots New QB Gets Emotional During Draft Call

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback was emotional and elated to be chosen by the team in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New England Patriots raised more than a few eyebrows by selecting Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the 137th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bailey Zappe Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky Bailey Zappe at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

After all, the Patriots currently host three quarterbacks on their roster, starter Mac Jones, along with backups Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Given the fact that the team will almost certainly not carry four quarterbacks on the roster for the upcoming season, many began to wonder whether the Patriots had squandered valuable draft capital by overindulging in a position of strength.

However, it should be noted that Zappe was not drafted merely to provide insurance and depth at quarterback. He is quite adept at playing the position.

He is also honored to be an NFL quarterback…and to be a New England Patriot.

In the latest offering from NFL Films, Zappe can be seen celebrating his selection by the Patriots. The video also reveals a portion of his conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, as well as his emotional interactions with his family and his agent, via telephone.

Being chosen by the Patriots was clearly a surprise to Zappe. In fact, he can be overheard telling his agent, "I was like, the Patriots ain't gonna pick me right now,” during the video.

Still, Zappe is on his way to New England, as the Patriots are scheduled to begin rookie minicamp on May 13 at Gillette Stadium.

Copyright: Bob DeChiara, USA Today Sports Mac Jones Brian Fluharty - USA Today Sports Jarrett Stidham Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TOday Brian Hoyer

Zappe had an overwhelmingly successful statistical season at Western Kentucky in 2021. He set FBS single-season records with 62 passing touchdowns and 5,967 passing yards.

The 23-year-old is also a strong logistical fit within New England’s style. Much like Jones, Zappe has a quick release and is an accurate short-to-intermediate passer when throwing in rhythm. He moves well within the pocket and demonstrates a good eye for recognizing pressure. In order to be an effective pro, he must improve upon his accuracy when throwing on the move.