FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Shelby Jordan passed away on Friday, Sept. 9 at the age of 70.

The team confirmed his passing via an announcement this week.

Jordan spent eight of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots (1975-82). He spent the remaining four years of his career as a member of the Los Angeles Raiders (1983-86).

As part of a career scholarship program, Jordan enrolled in night classes at Washington University in St. Louis. Shortly thereafter, he he joined the Bears’ football team at the encouragement from their coaching staff. Jordan played linebacker for Washington from 1969 to 1972. He led the team in tackles for three consecutive seasons. In 1974, he graduated from the University with a degree in psychology.

In 2013, Jordan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which he considered to be the highlight of his tenure on the gridiron. He was widely considered to be the greatest defensive player in the history of Washington University's program.

Jordan originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft. However, disagreements with the Oilers about his contract led to the loss of his signing bonus. As a result, he never played for the Oilers

Jordan later signed with New England as a free agent in 1974. The St. Louis-native made the switch to the offensive line, playing in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots.

He finished his career with the Raiders and was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

In addition to his football career, Jordan took great pride in his philanthropic efforts in the community. Together with his wife, Donzella, Jordan both funded and directed a nonprofit corporation based in Los Angeles, which helps to provide affordable urban housing.

The Patriots organization is joining Jordan’s family and friends in mourning his loss, as evident in their official statement issued on Friday.

"The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said.

The Patriots will take the field for their Week 2 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

