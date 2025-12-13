Five Questions Before Patriots' Rivalry Game vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are getting ready to host the Buffalo Bills in a crucial AFC East matchup in Week 15.

Playoff implications are on the line in the game, so it should be a very competitive atmosphere at Gillette Stadium. With the game rapidly approaching, we spoke with Buffalo Bills On SI contributor Owen Klein to learn more about the Patriots' upcoming opponent and their current state of affairs.

What's been up with the Bills since their last meeting with the Patriots?

Since their last meeting against the Patriots, the Bills have just treaded water. They ran into a couple bad spots in games in Miami and Houston while beating teams like Kansas City and Tampa Bay, but there’s an air around the organization that momentum will be on their side going into January. Beating New England will do wonders for that mentality.

The Bills defense has been injured beyond belief. How has that changed the trajectory of the season?

The injuries have forced some guys to step up big-time. Some have delivered, like Shaq Thompson and Jordan Hancock, others like T.J. Sanders not so much. If Joey Bosa is out again, people like A.J. Epenesa will be forced into more action on the edge, and edge pressure will be the biggest key for Buffalo.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Bills that cannot be found in a box score?

The things that people should know about the Bills that’s not in a box score is how they’re able to scheme guys open. For example, against the Bengals, the tight ends had a field day over the middle of the field because OC Joe Brady recognized the Bengals have the worst tight ends defense in the NFL. The Patriots have had their struggles against the position as well, so expect Brady to involve his three tight ends heavily.

If the Bills were to beat the Patriots this time around, what would be the reason why?

If the Bills were to win this game, it'd be because they'd be able to keep Drake Maye in the pocket and prevent him from making plays outside of it, unlike the first outing. Will Campbell’s absence will make it easier for Buffalo to do so. The defense has also made plenty of splash plays lately, so a turnover or two is possible as well.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I expect an offensive explosion in this game. It will likely come down to who makes the biggest mistake, and with New England’s offensive line situation, I think it'll be more likely that the Pats do. Give me 31-28, Bills.

