Oddsmakers Reveal Patriots' Chances in 2nd Preseason Game vs. Eagles
The New England Patriots started their preseason off on the right foot last Thursday during their debut win vs. the Carolina Panthers, a game in which they took home a strong 17-3 win behind a strong defensive effort and positive showings from their four-QB carousel.
Now, the Patriots will be looking to build on top of that performance heading into their second preseason game of the year this Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles enter this season once again as one of the premier teams in the NFL, making for a worthwhile challenge for New England in an exhibition matchup.
With the game soon approaching, Vegas oddsmakers have begun to throw in their take on how the contest will fare, the latest being from DraftKings Sportsbook. According to DraftKings, the Eagles enter the game as slight +1 underdogs, leaving the Patriots to be the early favorites (-125 ML) to take home a win, effectively starting off 2-0.
While the Eagles project to be on another level in terms of regular season prestige, the Patriots enter this one as the early candidate to come out on top, likely due to Philadelphia limiting the time that their star talent remains on the field. Eagles starters played for one drive during their debut vs. the Baltimore Ravens, and we'll see if that number changes at all for game two.
The big story to watch in this game for the Patriots will be centered around their plans for third-overall pick Drake Maye, who was limited to just one drive during New England's preseason opener vs. the Panthers. Coach Jerod Mayo has recently said that the rookie is gearing up to play "more reps" vs. the Eagles, but how much of an increase remains to be seen.
The Patriots and Eagles will kick off in Foxboro for their second preseason bout of the year on Augst 15th at 7 ET, as fans will hope to get a better second look at their prized rookie quarterback in action.
