Patriots-Buccaneers Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Four Showdown

The Pats list seven inactives, as do the Bucs for Sunday’s Week Four matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The New England Patriots will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts at 8:20pm ET on Sunday, October 3. With preparations nearing their completion, the Patriots are set to take the field in hopes of returning to the win column, after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week Three.

Oh…and Tom Brady is making his return to Foxboro…in case you had not heard.

With just over an hour until kickoff, the Patriots have released their list of Inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

OL Trent Brown

LB Ronnie Perkins

TE Devin Asiasi

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

CB Shaun Wade

CB Joejuan Williams

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry will make his 2021 season-debut on Sunday. make him an effective weapon in short yardage situations, in both receiver and tight end packages.

For the third straight week, right tackle Trent Brown is inactive. The Pats have had difficulty in pass protection, and the absence of Brown is a major reason for those struggles. Justin Herron, Yasir Durant and possibly Yodny Cajuste could see time in a rotation at right tackle.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is active and will play on Sunday, despite being late to the field for pregame warmups.

Despite listing linebackers Josh Uche (back), Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Kyle Van Noy (groin) as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup in Friday’s injury report, only Bentley is inactive for Sunday’s matchup. With the Patriots in need of applying pressure to Brady, the absence of Bentley could hinder their ability to do so. Bentney has been one of the most productive defenders for the Pats this season.

Buccaneers Inactives:

RB Giovani Bernard

CB Jamel Dean

TE Rob Gronkowski

LB Jason Pierre-Paul

QB Kyle Trask

WR Jaelon Darden

G Nick Leverett

In addition to missing his return to New England, Gronkowski’s absence leaves a significant void in the Bucs offense. The former Pats tight end is enjoying a strong season in Tampa, compiling 184 yards receiving on 16 receptions, with four touchdowns. With Gronkowski out of the lineup, Tampa Bay will undoubtedly be leaning heavily on fellow tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. To help alleviate Gronkowski’s loss, the Bucs have elevated tight end Codey McElroy to their practice squad.

With Dean on the shelf for Sunday’s contest, cornerback Richard Sherman is set to make his Bucs’ debut, and will reportedly start opposite Carlton Davis. Rashard Robinson has also been elevated for game day to assist with a tin backfield, and will be an asset on special teams, as well. Tampa Bay has also promoted fellow corner Pierre Desir from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.