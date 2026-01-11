Patriots' Kayshon Boutte Will Play vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their wild card round showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers set to kick off at 8 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to take yet another step in what they hope will be a successful playoff run.

The Patriots enter this game having won 33 playoff games since team owner Robert Kraft bought the franchise in 1994. The 33 wins rank third among ownership groups in NFL history and are the most by any team since he entered the NFL.

Should they win this week against the Chargers, the Patriots will improve to a 4-1 postseason record against their longtime AFC rivals. New England’s last playoff meeting against the Chargers resulted in a 41-29 divisional round victory on Jan. 19, 2019 at Gillette Stadium. New England is undoubtedly hoping for a similar outcome this weekend.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in Foxborough, the Patriots and Chargers have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

DL Khyiris Tonga

WR Jeremiah Webb

LB Bradyn Swinson

T C.J. Dippre

OL Marcus Bryant

OL Caedan Wallace

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots

Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte entered the day as questionable for this evening's wild card round matchup. It is now official that he will play against the Chargers.

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 14 games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

Consequently, Boutte has proven himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted receivers during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future. Whether that future entails a strong performance against the Bolts this weekend is still a matter of conjecture. Still, Boutte will get his chance.

Rookie Jeremiah Webb — who was elevated from the practice squad for this matchup — was listed among the night’s inactives.

Much to the concern of Patriots Nation, Tonga has been sidelined for the past two-plus weeks due to a foot injury. He exited the Pats’ 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and did not return. Since that time, the emerging fan-favorite has not participated in any on-field action. He was originally believed to have suffered “a one-or two-week injury,” indicating that the veteran tackle would be ready for the start of New England’s postseason run. Unfortunately, his prolonged absence from practice raised questions about his ability to play — those which were put to rest when he was ruled out by head coach Mike Vrabel and the Pats earlier this week.

Tonga’s assimilation into the Pats defense has been both smooth and productive — blending seamlessly into a line featuring Christian Barmore, Harold Landry III and Milton Williams — who recently returned to the lineup after an ankle injury sidelined him for the past four weeks. Additionally, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in 14 offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit. New England will clearly miss his versatility and his strength in all three phases.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

CHARGERS INACTIVES:

WR KeAndre Labert-Smith

S Kendall Williamson

CB Isas Walker

OLB Bud Dupree

️WR Dalevon Campbell

OLB Kyle Kennard

OT Austin Deculus

TE Tyler Conklin

