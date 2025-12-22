Patriots Triple-Threat Weapon Will Play vs. Ravens

With their Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. from Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Patriots (11-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Conversely, the Ravens (7-7) are fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While a loss for Baltimore would put an end to their own postseason hopes, a victory for the Pats over the Ravens this week will give the Patriots their 12th win of the season and their 14th 12-win season in team history. It would also improve the Pats to a 7-0 road record. New England is the only team in 2025 that is undefeated on the road.

Having just over an hour remaining until kickoff in Baltimore, the Patriots and Ravens have released their lists of inactives.

PATRIOTS INACTIVES:

LB Robert Spillane

OT Marcus Bryant

TE C.J. Dippre

WR Efton Chism, III

QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)

What it Means for the Patriots:

Despite being designated as questionable for Week 16, Jones is active against Baltimore. In addition to facing the tall task of defending Ravens’ top receiver Zay Flowers, Jones is entering this game while dealing with a knee injury. As a result, he may be, at least, slightly hampered. Flowers is an explosive playmaker, capable of matching Jones’ speed in the slot and off the line of scrimmage.​ In that regard, Jones’ match against Flowers may be one of the most intriguing matchups during this Week 16 contest.

Spillane’s absence for this game does not come as a surprise, since he had been a non-participant in practice throughout the week. After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the first practice session of Week 16, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field.

Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be greatly missed when facing a diverse and potentially dynamic Ravens offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Although linebacker Harold Landry III (knee), Carlton Davis (hip) and Christian Barmore (knee) were initially designated as questionable, all will play against the Ravens in Week 16.

RAVENS INACTIVES:

LB Teddye Buchanan

T Joseph Noteboom

DT C.J. Okoye

DT Aeneas Peebles

️CB Chidobe Awuzie

QB Cooper Rush (3rd QB)

