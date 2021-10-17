    • October 17, 2021
    Patriots-Cowboys Inactives: What It Means For Sunday’s Week Six Showdown

    The Pats list six inactives, as opposed to the Cowboys listing five for Sunday’s Week Six matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
    The New England Patriots are set to host the Dallas Cowboys in Week Six of the 2021 NFL Season at 4:25pm ET on Sunday, October 17 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

    With just under an hour until kickoff, the Patriots and Cowboys have released their list of Inactives:

    Patriots Inactives:

    Shaq Mason, G

    Shaun Wade, CB

    Joejuan Williams, CB

    J.J. Taylor, RB

    Ronnie Perkins, DE/LB

    Devin Asiasi, TE

    As expected, the Patriots will be without the services of right guard Shaq Mason. However, two New England starters will return to the field on Sunday, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu. Despite Wynn being active, it is likely that his playing time will be decreased, as he has not practiced with the team since being placed on COVID/Reserve on October 5. Conversely, Onwenu should be expected to see meaningful minutes against the Cowboys. The 23-year-old linemen was spotted taking warm-up reps at right tackle, meaning that he may see time there during the game.

    Defensive back Jalen Mills has returned to the lineup, and will spot as the second outside cornerback position, opposite J.C. Jackson. Mills has been by far the most effective player at the position, with the struggling Joejuan Williams being Sunday’s inactive.

    Finally, Damien Harris will be active on Sunday. As a result, he should feature as the team’s top running back, sharing carries with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, and veteran Brandon Bolden. Taylor will be inactive for the second straight week, following a strict reduction in playing time in Week Four, resulting from a costly fumble against the Buccaneers in the second half.

    Behind Enemy Lines — Cowboys Inactives:

    Will Grier, QB

    Israel Mukuamu, SS

    Bradlee Anae, DE

    Simi Fehoko, WR

    Dorance Armstrong, DE

    By and large, the Cowboys will be healthy for Sunday’s Week Six matchup. Despite having been listed as ‘questionable’ on their most recent injury report, both cornerback Trevon Diggs and running back Ezekiel Elliott will be active against the Patriots, with each expected to feature prominently into their respective game plans for Dallas. 

