Patriots Eyeing Wide Receivers as 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Begins

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

From Tuesday, March 1, through March 8, a total of 324 prospects will showcase their talents during the week-long event, held at Lucas Oil Stadium. Draft hopefuls will have the opportunity to participate in on-field drills in front of NFL evaluators. Additionally, those prospects have the opportunity to interview with NFL teams.

Though many players are expected to garner a great deal of attention during the week’s events, a clearer picture of the New England Patriots' plans is beginning to emerge.

Several local and national analysts have predicted the Pats to be in the market for a wide receiver; perhaps as early as the first round. New England is undoubtedly in need of depth at the position. However, the consensus among most is that the Pats would be best served in targeting a wideout to help the progression of quarterback Mac Jones.

Apparently, New England feels the same way. As first reported by Armando Salguero of Outkick, and confirmed by multiple sources, the team will meet with three of the highest-rated wide receiver prospects in the 2022 class. Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks are scheduled to meet with Patriots’ representatives at the beginning of the week.

Despite his injury status, Williams is likely of interest to the Pats due to his outstanding route-running abilities. His skill set allows him to create separation and get open quickly. As a result, he projects as a potential deep threat [Williams averaged 47.6 yards per touchdown reception for the Crimson Tide], as well as in the slot. After tearing his ACL in the National Championship game in January, Williams will not be participating on-field drills this week. Therefore, the interview process will be of utmost importance in making an impression on his prospective suitors.

Despite being highly-touted heading into this week’s Combine, Olave may be available for New England with the 21st pick. His ability as a route runner may be too great of an asset for the Pats to pass up, if he is available. Whether working vertically or across the middle, the former Buckeye can create separation and hit his target on a dime. While his physicality could use a bit of improvement, Olave’s upside, both on the inside or on the outside, will make him one of the most coveted receivers on the board in 2022. Having not played in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl victory in January, and choosing not to compete at the Senior Bowl last month, many a sharp eye will be on Olave in Indianapolis this week, including that of the New England Patriots.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Burks projects as a big, physical receiver, capable of making contested catches, with enough speed to gain significant yardage after the catch. At Arkansas, he was used in a variety of roles in the slot, in the backfield and along the boundaries. Burks was a great fit in the Razorbacks’ system because of his high football IQ, which is likely an attractive trait for New England. Should he perform well in the interview process, Burks’ draft stock may increase throughout the week.

New England also recently met with wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at the Senior Bowl.

At 6-foot-5, 208 pounds, Watson would potentially bring a great deal of size to the Pats’ corps of wide receivers. The North Dakota State product is also a very good athlete, showing great speed and body control for a receiver of his size. Watson is at his best when aligning on the outside, but has also shown an ability to be productive out of the slot. During his senior year with the Bisons, Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. He also demonstrated some prowess as a carrier out of the backfield, logging 15 rushing attempts for 114 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Like Watson, Doubs also provides a nice blend of size and agility. Though a bit smaller than Watson (Doubs is listed at 6-foot-2, 200-pounds), he displays a great deal of toughness at the catch point. Despite some early concerns regarding drops, Doubs evolved into a true deep threat for Nevada. When aligning on the outside, he is capable of making the big play. He ended his final collegiate season with 80 receptions for 1,109 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Whether the Patriots end up drafting one of the aforementioned receivers next month is still a matter of conjecture. However, the due diligence which they are showing for this year’s class of wideouts makes it pretty clear that they intend to add an additional pass catcher to help make life easier for quarterback Mac Jones for the upcoming season…one way or another.