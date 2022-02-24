Skip to main content
Treylon Burks
New England Patriots, Arkansas Razorbacks

2022 Patriots Draft Profile: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks Provides a Rare Blend of Size And Athleticism

New England should target Burks if they want a playmaker that would be a perfect fit for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense.

Looking back at Mac Jones's rookie season, what was the one thing he really lacked on offense?

If you said a playmaker, you are absolutely correct. Treylon Burks can be that guy. Burks lines up all over the field. He lines up in the backfield, and out wide.  Adding a high-upside pass-catcher like Burks would be ideal.

Name: Treylon Burks

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Arkansas

Age: 21

Size: 6’-3” 225lbs

2019 stats: 11 games; 29 catches for 475 yards. 9 rushes for 35 yards.

2020 stats: 9 games; 51 catches for 820 yards, and 7 touchdowns. 15 rushes for 75 yards. 

2021 stats: 12 games; 66 catches for 1104 yards, and 11 touchdowns. 14 rushes, for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Expected round: Middle to late 1st

Rookie Projection: Starting Wide Receiver

Player Comp: AJ Brown

Pass Game: Burks is a big, physical, explosive receiver who can take a hit over the middle, maintain his balance and pick up extra yardage. He does a good job of being aware of where the sideline is and where he is when running routes on the perimeter. Burks can win the contested catch battle with anyone, but he needs to do a better job of jumping straight up in the air and not jumping up at an angle. Jumping up straight allows better body positioning and makes it difficult for the defensive back to make a play on the ball. Burks runs hard and low to the ground, delivering blows to potential tacklers. He is dangerous in the open field because he has a very good burst and acceleration that allows him to reach top speed very quickly. When he reaches top speed, he can pull away from defenders. He can also catch the ball in stride and not lose any speed. He can flatten his routes when he gets out of his breaks but will need to learn to do it consistently. At times Burks dips his shoulder at his release to reduce the surface area that the cornerback can jam. Burks is not a nuanced route runner. He affects his timing at times when he decides to extend an arm and make contact with defensive backs when he really doesn’t need to, so he ends up being a step late instead of where he is supposed to be. He does utilize head fakes and shoulder fakes, but they are few and far in between. Sometimes you'll see him slap the defensive back's hand down at the top of his stem before he breaks to create separation, but he needs to do that more. 

Below is an example of Burks being aware of where the sideline is and making the back shoulder catch.

One problem Burks does have is that he doesn't do well with press coverage. He struggles to have a plan when it comes to press coverage and is even seen on tape literally running into a cornerback. The thing is, his difficulties with press coverage negated the fact that Arkansas moved him around in the slot, bunch formations, and in the backfield. Yes, guys like Deebo Samuel and Percy Harvin did this as well in the NFL, but those guys also improved their games at the next level. This is something that must be worked on for Burks, as press coverage is rarely utilized in the slot. The Rams do this with Cooper Kupp, who struggles with press as well, but they free him up by using him in the slot and in bunches. This is something Burks and the coaching staff will have to work on.

Run Game: Burks is an asset in the run game in multiple ways. Arkansas loves to use him in the backfield on reverses or an end-around. His YAC ability and explosiveness make him a weapon when used in this manner. Burks also uses his size and physicality to help block in the run game. Burks can maintain blocks for a sufficient amount of time. 

Bottom Line: Burks’s size and physicality can translate to the NFL. He has talent but will need some refinement. His team at the next level will need to be patient and need to keep expectations in check. The floor can be low in cases like Burks, but the ceiling is very high ala, Deebo Samuel. If he pans out, he reminds me of A.J. Brown when Brown came out a few years ago.

