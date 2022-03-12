Previewing the Positions: Linebackers will be a Focus for Patriots Heading into 2022

In the wake of the New England Patriots 2021 season, Patriot Maven provides analysis on the New England Patriots linebacker position and the potential moves to be made heading into free agency.

The New England Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to the 2021 NFL season, to finish with a 10-7 record and earned a playoff berth after a one-year absence. Still, the Pats face a great deal of questions as they head towards the 2022 season. Despite a seven-game win streak, which briefly returned New England to the top spot in the conference, a late-season slide caused a slip in the standings. The Pats season came to a dismal finish on Wild Card weekend with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

While New England begins the process of building their roster for the upcoming season, there are plenty of areas in which the Patriots will seek improvement. The Pats will take stock in their performance in all three phases by examining each positional grouping and evaluating their output.

As the team heads into 2022, here is a look at the key players at linebacker, as well as three potential free agent targets from outside the organization.

The Incumbents

Matthew Judon

Judon was one of New England’s most prolific signings in the 2021 offseason. Since his arrival in Foxboro, the 29-year-old has routinely proven that he possesses the versatility and adaptability to have earned the spot as the team’s number one player on the edge. In his first year with the Pats, Judon amassed 60 tackles, one fumble recovery and a career-high 12.5 sacks. Most importantly, Judon’s presence allowed the Pats front seven to play in position, facilitating their ability to set the edge, and stop the run. He demonstrated a consistency to keep runs from reaching the corner on early downs, as well as providing speed and strength when rushing the quarterback. As a result, Judon was also quite effective when reading the opponent’s coverage of the Pats’ defensive linemen, particularly rookie Christian Barmore. With Barmore drawing the attention of opposing blockers along the offensive line, Judon is often left one-on-one on the edge. With 2022 fast approaching, Judon will once again be called upon to play a crucial role on New England’s defense.

Ronnie Perkins

Chosen with the 96th overall selection, Perkins’ talent cannot be denied. At his best, the former Oklahoma Sooner is a disruptive run defender. He is also a relentless pass-rusher, with good burst and closing speed. Several NFL analysts projected Perkins to play on the edge of the defensive line, taking on the responsibilities of a traditional, stand-up rusher. Some have also speculated that he could be moved to outside linebacker. However, the Pats tend to fill that role with players that show a bit higher level of athleticism. While spending his first season with the Pats both red-shirting and on injured reserve, his time on the practice field will greatly assist him as he transitions from a hand-in-the-dirt rusher to a potential role on the outside. No matter his assignment, Ronnie Perkins has unqualified potential to continue a tradition of high-reward Patriots pass rushers.

Anfernee Jennings

Jennings is a stout run-defender who sets the edge and is an adept tackler. The Alabama product appeared in 14 games [four of which he started] as a rookie in 2020, combining for 20 tackles and logging one quarterback hit. Jennings is an average pass-rusher, but he has an underrated combination of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Perhaps his most prominent strength is his toughness and tenacity. Heading into 2022, he will need to pull upon those skills as he makes his on-field case for a roster spot.

Jahlani Tavai

Tavai, who is a sizable linebacker with a plodding playing style that makes him a comfortable fit in New England. The 6-foot-2, 246-pounder played in 13 games in 2021, logging fourteen combined tackles and one fumble recovery. The former second-round draft selection has a history of playing under current Patriots advisor (and former Lions coach) Matt Patricia. With Tavai, the Pats retain the services of a versatile linebacker that can also shift up and play along the defensive line.

Harvey Langi

Langi returned to New England for his second-tour of duty with the Patriots in the 2021 offseason. After an early exit during the Pats’ Week Seven victory over the New York Jets, Langi was placed on injured reserve with an MCL injury. Langi did return to practice to open the 21-day return window, but he was not activated. Through seven appearances for the Patriots in 2021, Langi recorded two tackles, playing 16 snaps on defense as a rotational depth option, playing off-the-ball, on the edge and in run-stoppage duty. He has also been a valuable contributor on special teams, primarily on the kicking units, for which he logged 98 snaps.

Josh Uche

Despite being one of the most highly-touted Patriots' rookies in 2020, Uche’s 2021 season did not eactly live up to expectations. His placement on injured reserve in mid-November (resulting from an ankle injury) stalled a season in which he had been used sporadically. In eight games this season, Uche recorded three sacks, four quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and 12 tackles [four, for loss] as a rotational edge rusher. Still, Uche has the speed, athleticism and system savvy to be a factor in the Patriots defense as an edge rusher or an off-the-ball linebacker. While it remains to be seen whether he will be used as a pass rush specialist or a true every-down move linebacker, he has the skillset to play on the line in the Patriots’ 5-1 looks as well as their 4-2 and 4-3 alignments and also move back if they run a more traditional 3-4. Uche will need to step up his game to earn a prominent spot in the Pats linebacking corps in 2022.

Cameron McGrone

New England once again dipped into the Michigan defensive well with McGrone’s selection in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6’1” 234-pound linebacker has some upside, and has the potential to be a three-down player in the MIKE role. McGrone played in only 19 games with 15 starts at Michigan, a relatively small sample size for scouting purposes. He finished his collegiate career with the Wolverines with 91 tackles, including 11 for loss, to go with four sacks and one forced fumble. McGrone suffered a season-ending ACL injury versus Rutgers in November 2020. As a result, his draft stock plummeted. However, his toughness and impressive range clearly made him worth the investment for New England. Despite not playing a down for the Pats in 2021, he is expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022.

Raekwon McMillan

McMillan signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in March 2021. As such, he was expected to compete for a depth spot on the team’s linebacking corps. McMillain was enjoying a solid camp performance, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback and providing stout coverage in his assignments. Despite entering the 2021 season with a significantly upgraded depth chart at linebacker, McMillan was making a strong case for a spot on the Patriots regular season roster. His ACL tear during training sadly ended his season before it started. However, McMillan is expected to compete for a roster spot in 2022.

Terez Hall (exclusive rights free agent)

As an exclusive rights free agent, Hall’s return to the Patriots for 2022 is a near certainty. Despite spending the entirety of 2021 on Reserve/PUP (Physically Unable to Perform), Hall has the capability of contributing to an NFL roster in 2022. When healthy, the Patriots have used Hall in a move linebacker role, as well as off-the-ball. As a result, he might be primed to stick around on a modest deal, to be used as a rotational depth option at the inside linebacker position.

Free Agents

Dont’a Hightower

Following a one-year hiatus in 2020 [via COVID-19 opt-out], Hightower returned to reprise his role as a team leader and solid presence in the middle of New England’s defense. Despite some struggles throughout the season, Hightower showed that he is still capable of being an effective player in this league, finishing the season with 64 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Still, the 31-year-old may find himself on the opposite end of the Pats’ youth-and-speed movement heading into 2022. While a reunion certainly cannot be ruled out, Hightower seems a bit more likely to be continuing his football journey elsewhere in the upcoming season.

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Bentley’s leadership and experience have made him a valuable piece to the Pats roster. Although he is at his best when deployed as an inside linebacker, the 25-year-old has exhibited exemplary communication skills and knowledge of the team’s package-specific roles. As a result, Bentley spent a great deal of time on the field for New England. In the process, he put together his best season as a pro. He finished the season with a career-high 109 tackles along with three forced fumbles and five quarterback hits. Despite the Pats’ need to infuse additional speed to their corps of linebackers, Bentley’s fit within the system should earn him a ticket back to New England in 2022.

Jamie Collins, Sr.

Having returned for his third tour of duty with New England last October, the 32-year-old added a veteran presence to the linebackers room, while occasionally flashing some of his dynamic athleticism. Overall, Collins appeared in 10 games, logging 20 total tackles, three passes-defensed, one sack and one interception. Though he may be best-served by continuing his career in New England, the Pats will likely move on from him, in favor of providing greater opportunities for some of the younger linebackers currently on the roster.

Brandon King

King may truly be the Patriots’ comeback kid. After missing the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries, the Auburn product returned to the Pats’ special teams unit and played well. The 28-year-old appeared in 16 games, logging 10 special-teams tackles. Wit King’s contributions coming almost exclusively on special teams, his market is not expected to be robust. As a result, King will likely be retained by the Pats.

Three Potential Patriots?

Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch is a former first-round pick, selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Boise State product had a solid rookie season, logging 102 solo tackles [two, for loss], seven passes-defensed and two interceptions. However he has since yet to recapture that type of performance, combining for 77 tackles in 2021. While his dip in production may create a modest market for his services, his strength and athleticism make him an intriguing option for the Patriots.

Bobby Wagner

One of the best linebackers of his era, Wagner was released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. Despite his being about to turn 32 this offseason, he is showing signs of slowing down. The Utah State product earned 170 tackles and three interceptions this season despite missing one game. The interest in Wagner will be abundant, which will likely make it difficult for the Pats to bid for his services. Still, his skill set and potential fit within New England’s defensive system will earn him at least a look from head coach Bill Belichick and the team’s brain trust.

Kamu Grugier-Hill

A former sixth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, Grugier-Hill has demonstrated impressive ability on special teams throughout his career. However, in 2021, he had a career year for the Houston Texans on defense. The Eastern Illinois product logged 108 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. In addition to showing some promise at linebacker, Grugier-Hill has also spent time at safety. With New England hoping to add some speed and athleticism to the linebacking corps. He could also serve as a contributor to the Pats kicking game on special teams. With New England expected to address the position via the 2022 NFL Draft, Grugier-Hill might be an effective depth piece for the Pats defense.