Patriots' QB Snap Count in Camp Hints at Likely Week One Starter
As the New England Patriots have traversed through their initial practices of the year's training camp, we've started to get a better sense of how this quarterback competition is shaping up down the stretch of the preseason.
With offseason addition Jacoby Brissett and first-round pick Drake Maye entering the fold into a new and improved quarterback room, the glaring question centers around who will be the one to start the first week of the fresh season. Maye is clearly the long-term face of the franchise, but the Patriots could look towards the experienced veteran option to handle the reigns during his first year pro.
Up to this point, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has dubbed Brissett as the team's current starter heading into camp, while also presenting the opportunity for Maye to play his way into the QB1 spot. Now having a week of practice in the books, both have had a chance to play in some early reps, and it's safe to say the arrow points in one direction for New England's top quarterback.
ESPN insider Mike Reiss unveiled the Patriots' snap count within the team's first week of training camp, dishing that Jacoby Brissett has been the signal caller getting the most reps as the "clear-cut No. 1 option," and Drake Maye trailing behind as the second in line:
"The repetitions taken by quarterbacks in team drills over the past three practices further clarify how coaches view the ongoing competition, with veteran Jacoby Brissett totaling 45% of the snaps as the clear-cut No. 1 option, and Maye at 31% as the decisive No. 2. That left 12% of the snaps apiece for Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe, whose work has often been limited in training camp."- Mike Reiss, ESPN
The opportunities within the early motions of camp further prove Mayo's belief that Brissett is the most ready quarterback on the roster. Brissett has begun the first week playing with the team's starting lineup and getting the lion's share of first-team reps, with Maye shuffling his way into the depth chart as QB2-- a fate that's to be expected for a young rookie quarterback.
The status of this roster's QB3 also looms in the distance as well, with Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe seemingly splitting reps for the role. In comparison, Milton handles much more long-term upside and the ideal physical traits, while Zappe has better experience and is a bit more familiar with the team's offense as he enters his third year in New England.
As stated by Mayo, Maye has the chance to lift himself into the QB1 discussion if he breaks out in camp or preseason, but at the moment, the lead for the starting spot is clearly in the hands of Brissett. The first preseason game is right around the corner though, giving the rookie ample reps to show his skills and prove how NFL-ready he truly is.
Maye and the Patriots will take the field for their first preseason game of the year on Thursday, August 8th as the Carolina Panthers travel to Foxboro, effectively giving the rookie QB a prime opportunity to make a big statement in his debut.
