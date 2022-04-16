Resetting the Patriots Offensive Line for 2022: Pre-Draft Edition

The New England Patriots offensive line will be among the most watched, and potentially most scrutinized areas of the roster heading into the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

In the wake of losing starting left guard Ted Karras (via free agency) and starting right guard Shaq Mason (through a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the Pats face several questions surrounding the unit whose primary duty will be to provide protection for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

In addition to their personnel losses, the team will also be without the services of former offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, who will be joining Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. As such, the line’s coaching duties are expected to fall upon longtime Bill Belichick assistant, Matt Patricia.

With the 2022 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, here is a look at a rebooted Patriots offensive line grouping for 2022:

Michael Onwenu

At his best, Onwenu has shown a consistent and impressive ability to overwhelm defenders in the run game, while anchoring well to protecting the passer. It is a rare occasion on which he is easily bypassed on a pass block. Though he was one of the Patriots most prolific offensive linemen in 2020, Onwenu spent a great deal of the season aligning as a ‘jumbo tight end.’ At 6-foot-3, 350-pounds, the term took on a whole new meaning in 2021. When called upon to line up outside the tackle, Onwenu proved to be a surprisingly versatile player. Though making the move to a blocking tight end was a big challenge, he was able to use the opportunity to deepen his on-field savvy by working with multiple coaches on the Patriots staff. The 24-year-old may have seen a reduction in snaps as a result of the switch. Onwenu was thought to be the primary choice to replace Karras at left guard. However, having played right guard at the University of Michigan, he may slot into that position for 2022. It also would not be a surprise to occasionally hear “No. 71 is eligible” via public address in a handful of New England’s 2022 contests.

David Andrews

Amidst reports that Andrews would be testing the free agent waters last offseason, the beloved offensive line captain ultimately returned to Foxboro by signing a four-year, $19 million contract, on which he has three years remaining. The 29-year-old continued to show his prowess as one of the league’s best interior offensive linemen, allowing just one sack in 610 pass-blocking snaps. He finished 2021 as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded center. Though he was a regular on the Patriots practice report [listed with a shoulder injury] Andrews started every game and played a team-high 98.6% of offensive snaps. Andrews played 100 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 16 of their 18 games, including a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card weekend. However, Andrews’ most indelible mark on the only franchise for which he has played so far, is made by the leadership and perseverance he embodies each and every day. Whether it be on the field, or in the locker room, Andrews leads by example and plays his role as assigned to the best of his ability. Despite having offseason surgery, Andrews is expected to be ready to begin training camp.

Isaiah Wynn

In 2022, Wynn will enter the final year of his rookie contract, hitting the Patriots’ books with a salary cap number of $10.4 million. New England exercised the fifth-year option in his deal last spring. While making such a move would usually indicate a team’s intention to retain his services, at least for the duration of his contract, Wynn’s case is a curious one as it relates to New England’s best interests. When healthy, Wynn is one of the more fundamentally sound left tackles in the NFL.

Despite the occasional breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season. He finished fifth on the team’s offensive unit, having taken 915 (82.8 percent) of their snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, Wynn allowed six sacks and five quarterback hits, earning an overall grade of 74.9. He was also flagged for penalties nine times throughout the season. While some have considered Wynn’s roster spot as suspect for 2022, his presence at left tackle seems to be a safe bet for the upcoming season.

Trent Brown

Just seven snaps into New England’s 2021 season-opener (September 12) versus the Miami Dolphins, the Pro-Bowl tackle exited the game due to a calf strain. After spending the next few weeks as a game-day inactive, Brown was placed on injured reserve on October 9. In Brown’s absence, the Patriots struggled to find both productivity and consistency along the offensive line. New England has started swing linemen Yasir Durant and Justin Herron, with both James Ferentz and Ted Karras playing reserve roles, as well. The performance of the line suffered as a result. Brown made his return in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns. In doing so, he reclaimed his starting spot at right tackle. Brown would play in nine 2021 regular season games, as well as New England’s playoff loss in Buffalo In total, he was on the field for a combined 553 out of 1,169 offensive snaps (47.3%) but rarely left the field when healthy. When healthy, Brown is among the league’s top talents at offensive tackle. Upon Brown’s return, the line stabilized and provided rookie quarterback Mac Jones with greater protection than they had earlier in the season. Brown also was instrumental in increasing the Pats output in both ground yardage, and overall offensive yardage.

Justin Herron

Despite his struggles, Herron was a solid depth piece along the Patriots offensive line in 2021. The Pats 2020 sixth-round choice appeared in 16 games in 2021, making four starts and taking 38 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. There are positive components to his work in pass protection in terms of how he frames rushers and keeps them at the end of his reach. He is a patient lineman that works to stay square on the perimeter while displaying decent quickness in his feet. Herron’s lack of functional strength and body control in the run game are restrictive to creating vertical push. While both Brown and Wynn will remain in their respective starting roles, their combined injury history increases the probability of Herron seeing notable time on the field for New England in 2022.

James Ferentz

Having been with the Patriots’ organization since 2017, Ferentz has served as a reliable depth option along the team’s offensive line. The 32-year-old has seen regular season action for the Pats on three occasions this season, serving as a COVID replacement in Week Five (vs. Houston Texans) and as a standard elevation in Week Six (vs. Dallas Cowboys) and Week Seven (vs. New York Jets.) During that span, he has made two starts, taking 118 snaps at left guard and 16 snaps at right guard. He would finish the season in limited duty as a practice squad elevation, seeing the field for a total of 134 offensive snaps. With guard Ted Karras now in Cincinnati, Ferentz will provide experienced depth along the interior offensive line in 2022.

Drew Desjarlais

Listed at 6-foot-2, 314 pounds, Desjarlais is a sizable lineman. He attended the University of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. The 24-year-old earned invitations to rookie minicamps with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019. However, he opted for the Canadian Football League (CFL) after being selected fourth overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first round of the 2019 CFL Draft. As a native of Belle River, Ontario, Desjarlais enjoyed his homecoming, winning consecutive Grey Cups during his tenure with the Blue Bombers. He was named a CFL Western All-Star during his second season. Desjarlais appeared in 32 career games for the Blue Bombers. In 2021, he started all 14 games at left guard, as Winnipeg’s line allowed the fewest sacks in the league.

Yasir Durant

Durant joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last season. He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, making one start at right guard in Week 17. Listed at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, Durant was a left tackle in college, starting 33 games there over his three seasons at Missouri. Durant appeared in seven games for the Patriots in 2021, making one start. In total, the 23-year-old took 95 offensive snaps for New England, logging one fumble recovery. He projects as a reserve swing tackle, but may face an uphill battle to earn a roster spot, especially if New England addresses the position via the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yodny Cajuste

After having been selected 101st overall by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft, Yodny Cajuste was considered a potential draft steal for New England. However, injury prevented the West Virginia product from seeing the football field at the pro level for the majority of his three seasons with New England. The West Virginia product saw his first on-fide action in 2021, appearing in seven games for the Pats, starting two of them. His most natural fit would be as reserve tackle. He has a wide frame, above-average initial quickness and good overall athletic ability. During his collegiate career, he was quick enough to get into position and strong enough to wall-off defenders in the running game. He has average length for a tackle, but was known to give up the edge at times. He might be a better fit on the inside as a result. It is also noteworthy that he did spend time in college playing at the guard position, as well. If he is to remain in New England for 2022, Cajuste will have to make an impact with his versatility and skill set from the outset of training camp.

Will Sherman

Having been selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Sherman started at both left and right tackle for Colorado, and might also be a candidate to move inside to the guard position. At 6’3”, 304-pounds, he has adequate size to block at the pro level. Sherman could be a swing tackle on both sides, and also has the potential to transition to guard, or even center. There are some concerns regarding his pass protection. However, has some upside as a zone blocker, due to solid movement and his ability to get set quickly. Sherman was a roster elevation for New England’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans, but did not register any stats from that game.

Arlington Hambright

Hambright, 25, entered the NFL in the seventh round of the 2020 draft at No. 266 overall. He appeared in nine games during his rookie season, starting one game at left guard while totaling 82 snaps on offense and 43 snaps on special teams. The product of Garden City Community College, Oklahoma State and Colorado then signed to Chicago’s practice squad in September after clearing waivers at the league’s roster deadline. Hambright, listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, dressed as an elevation in October against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but did not play.