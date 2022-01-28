Top Billing: Patriots HC Bill Belichick named PFWA’s 2021 Executive of the Year

The Patriots head coach was awarded as the top exec in the NFL for the first time in his career.

In the aftermath of finishing with a 7-9 record in 2020, the New England Patriots entered 2021 with a clear goal of improvement. Using a familiar formula of smart, complementary football in all three phases, as well as exemplary coaching, the Pats returned to their winning ways in 2021

Of course, New England’s resurgence would not have been possible without successful roster building, both before and during the season. To do so, it takes a strong front office with outstanding leadership.

For his efforts, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was named the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2021 NFL Executive of the Year on Thursday.

This was Belichick’s first win of the award, which was established by the PFWA in 1993. Former Patriots vice president of player personnel Scott Pioli won both in 2003 and 2007.

For much of the season, Belichick earned a great deal of praise for helping to resurrect a rebuilt Patriots team in the AFC standings. With a reimagined roster, New England went 10-7 and returned to the playoffs after a one-year absence. After starting the season at 3-5, New England won seven straight, temporarily securing the top spots in both the Conference and the AFC East Division.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Belichick and the Patriots embraced an ‘uncharacteristic aggression’ in their attempt to improve their club.

Heading into free agency with over $65 million in available salary cap space, the team would commit north of $160 million guaranteed to seven free agents, most of which came within hours of the start of the NFL’s legal tampering window. While New England may have been lavish in their spending, each move was targeted toward a position of need; filling voids both on offense and defense

New England’s notable free agent signings included linebacker Matthew Judon (who set a career high in sacks with 12.5), wide receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, guard Ted Karras, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Jalen Mills. Belichick also orchestrated a trade to reacquire right tackle Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal involved a restructured one-year, $9 million contract and a swap of 2022 fifth- and seventh-round picks.

The Patriots head coach/general manager also helped to engineer what might be one of the most impressive and productive draft classes in team history. Quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins have the chance to become franchise cornerstones for many years to come. Both Jones and Barmore were selected to PFWA All-Rookie selections.

2021 marked the 19th time under Belichick in which the Patriots made the playoffs. Though he will turn 70 in April, the Pats ‘man-in-charge’ does not appear to be slowing down. Immediately following the team’s 47-17 season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills during Wild Card Weekend, Belichick declared reports of his returning to the bench for another season as ‘accurate.’ Ironically, Belichick was honored as PFWA’s Executive of the Year on the 22-year anniversary of his arrival as New England’s head coach.

Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans was named PFWA’s Coach of the Year, while Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys was announced as Assistant Coach of the Year by the Association.