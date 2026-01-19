Patriots' Drake Maye Earns Another Honor After Breakout Season

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Less than 24 hours removed from leading the New England Patriots to a 28-16 Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans — one which earned the franchise its 16th trip to the AFC Championship Game, quarterback Drake Maye is adding another accolade to the several he has already collected this season.

The Pats’ second-year starter has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2025 All-AFC team, the organization announced on Jan. 19. Within the past numerical month, Maye was also selected to his second Pro Bowl, as well as earning second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press.

Maye was edged out by Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford for the season’s All-NFL team. Though he was New England’s only selection to the AFC squad, no member of the Patriots roster was given a spot on this year’s PFWA All-NFL team. Special teams ace Brenden Schooler was both All-AFC and All-NFL selections in 2024.

Despite Stafford having finished the season with more touchdown passes (46, to Maye’s 31) and passing yards (4,707 to Maye’s 4,394), the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft holds the league’s top spot when it comes to completion percentage (72%) and passer rating (113.5.) Maye also rushed for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the ground — only adding to his multi-dimensional mystique.

Drake Maye Remains a Strong NFL MVP Candidate

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains.

While Maye delivered what many consider to be an MVP-caliber performance in the regular season, his postseason struggles with ball security have been an unfortunate part of his recent evaluations. Maye completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Patriots' win over the Texans. He added 10 rushing yards on four carries but committed four fumbles, losing two. In his first career playoff game, a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, he completed 17-of-29 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown pass, while running for a team-high 66 yards. Maye also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) communicates in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The PFWA has selected an All-NFL team since 1966, and All-AFC and All-NFC teams since 1992. The PFWA conducts separate voting ballots open to all members for the All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams.

