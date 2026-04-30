Narrowing Down The Reasons Why Patriots Drafted Notre Dame TE Eli Raridon

The New England Patriots traded up in the first and second rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead of dipping into the trade pool for a third time, they decided to stick with their third round selection at 95. That led to the Patriots drafting Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon, a really solid player who can carve out a legitimate role in 2026.

Whether it's in the pass game as a receiver or in the run game as an in-line blocker, Raridon is confidence in his versatility. His stats last season didn't pop off the stat sheet (32 catches for 482 yards as a senior), but he's more than capable if called on to run routes and jump up for contested catches.

"That's something I take a lot of pride in, being a deep threat who can go up and get the ball when it's thrown to me," Raridon told reporters after being drafted over the weekend. "And I think basketball has helped with that, I think the coaching staff at Notre Dame has helped with that, just practicing and getting reps. And that's something I definitely take a lot of pride in."

So why did the Patriots land on Raridon for their third round selection? These three reasons are why.

1. His Injuries Are A Thing Of A Past

Raridon isn't new to the injury report. He's dealt with two torn ACLs, a major question mark about him entering the draft process. But the Patriots brought him in for a visit, and their medical staff cleared him of any lingering side effects.

So he should be good to go for 2026, and beyond. Raridon mentioned how his faith helped him fight through the injuries he dealt with, and how it allows him to play free on the field. Because of his injuries, though, he's really only had one full season of being healthy.

That's part of the reason why the Patriots think he has untapped potential, and can be a major plus for the offense if he remains active and on the field.

2. Versatility As Pass Catcher And Blocker

Great tight ends can do it both. They can help out a quarterback by running routes and making plays with the ball in their hands. They can also be a sound blocker and find ways to chip in as an extra offensive lineman. According to executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, it's a major part of Raridon's game.

"Kind of an all-around guy, probably more of a pass catcher first, but a willing blocker," Wolf said. "Again, like I said about all these rookies, he's going to have to get stronger, but really, really good worker, has a lot of talent, 6-foot-6, 245 (pounds), tested incredibly well."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (TE19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raridon agrees with the sentiment. He doesn't want to stick himself into one category as a player. Plus, the Patriots signed Julian Hill in free agency -- primarily a blocker -- so Raridon doesn't even need to be a one-dimensional player.

"I feel like a good way to describe me is I'm versatile," Raridon said. "I can do both things in the passing and blocking game. I can make explosive plays with the ball in my hands and also dominate defenders in the run game as well. So, I'm someone who I feel brings versatility to the table, so I'm going to do both things."

3. Need For Longterm Tight End Options

Hunter Henry won't play forever. He's set to turn 32 in December, and his contract is up three months after that. If the Patriots don't decide to bring him back for 2027, or if the veteran wants to hang his cleats up, they'll need a replacement for him.

Raridon might not be Henry just yet, or maybe ever, but he gives you plenty of what makes the Patriots captain great. With the ball in his hands, he excells with his vision and speed. He's a productive blocker in both the pass and run games, something Henry has provided value at since signing in 2021.

Sure, it may not even be needed. But just in case, Raridon could potentially grow into a starting role if it's required in his second season.

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