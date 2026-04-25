Patriots Add Versatile TE Eli Raridon to Strengthen Offense

As the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft drew to a close, the New England Patriots added some much-needed depth at tight end.

With the 95th overall selection, the Pats selected Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon — a player capable of making a difference in the passing game, as well as providing additional proficiency as a blocker.

In what has already been heralded as a draft class deep in “tight endage” talent, the Patriots were quite vocal on their intentions for adding players with the potential of being the right fit for coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense. Raridon’s draft stock continued to rise heading into draft week, thus encouraging the Pats to secure his services among a run of tight end selections in the third round.

Eli Raridon Provides Both Pass-Catching and Blocking Prowess

Tight end Eli Raridon, right, during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the pro level, Raridon projects as a competent blocker, as well as a pass catcher. In his final season with the Irish, the Des Moines, IA native started all 12 games, having logged 32 catches for 482 yards while averaging 15.1 yards per reception — proving his ability to gain significant yards after the catch. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end is also capable of stretching the field vertically, while maintaining his body control to make difficult catches.

Though his pass-catching statistics may not leap off the page, Raridon stands out as one of the few pro-ready blocking tight ends available in this class. He is also an above average pass protector, making him a potential asset for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. When deployed as a run blocker, he holds his weight well, while maintaining his effectiveness on split zone plays. He can also serve as a lead blocker on inside zones.

Although New England’s tight ends positional group is in good hands with team captain Hunter Henry at the helm, the free agency loss of TE2 Austin Hooper to the Atlanta Falcons — coupled with the fact that Henry is on the unfortunate side of 30 years of age — places the position under the draft spotlight. The Patriots added former Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill via free agency in March

With the Patriots expected to increase their usage of 12-Personnel [aligning two tight ends] in 2026, they would help to solidify a position which will continue to play a major role in Maye’s development. Raridon will join a tight ends positional group which consists of Henry, Hill, C.J. Dippre, Marshall Lang and Jack Westover — who plays a hybrid tight end/fullback role.

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