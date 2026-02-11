5 Patriots Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

The New England Patriots are forced to pick up the pieces after losing in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Patriots are a young team, so they have potential to return to the big stage in future years. But it won't be with the exact same group again. There are several free agents on the roster and while some will be back, others have played their final snap with the team. Here's a look at five players who likely won't be back with the Patriots next season:

LB K'Lavon Chaisson

Chaisson started 10 games for the Patriots in his lone season with the team, and it turned out to be arguably the best stretch of his six-year career. The former first-round pick had a career-high 7.5 sacks and 31 tackles in the team's 2025 campaign.

Chaisson should be a high priority for the Patriots to re-sign this offseason, but there will likely be a number of suitors looking to add the former LSU Tigers standout.

New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson speaks to the media during Super Bowl LX press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DB Jaylinn Hawkins

Hawkins wants to return to the Patriots after starting 15 games with the team, but like Chaisson, he should have some other teams that are interested in his services during the free agency period.

Hawkins spoke after the Super Bowl about his desire to return to the Patriots this offseason.

"I really want to come back," Hawkins said, via The Boston Herald. "These are my brothers. This is the closest I’ve ever been to anybody, any unit, any DB unit, any coaching staff, anybody. This group is special. All of these guys are special. The chemistry is there. It was would be a blessing. That’s something I for sure want to get done. I’d love to be back."

TE Hunter Henry

Henry has one year remaining on his contract, but he could be a cap casualty for the Patriots. The former second-round pick out of Arkansas had 60 catches for 768 yards and seven touchdowns this season, proving to be one of the better offensive players for the team.

However, he is 31 years old and the team may want to save some money by cutting him and moving on to a player that's younger in the draft.

OT Vederian Lowe

Lowe is a free agent after seeing his rookie contract expire. The former sixth-round pick out of Illinois only started four games for the Patriots this past season after making 13 starts the year before.

With the Patriots also likely searching for an offensive lineman in the NFL Draft, Lowe's chances of staying with the team this offseason are slim.

DL Khyiris Tonga

Tonga, 29, is a former seventh-round pick out of BYU and he started eight games for the Patriots in his lone season with the team. He could re-sign with the Pats, but there is a chance that he could garner interest from other teams, especially if they are willing to pay more than the $2.7 million he received on his previous contract.

Given New England's limited cap space, it might make sense for the team and Tonga to go their separate ways.

