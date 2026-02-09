Patriots Defensive Starter Wants To Remain In New England

Just moments after Super Bowl LX ended, and the New England Patriots were handed a gut-wrenching loss to the Seattle Seahawks, one member of the defense said he wants to come back in 2026.

Pending free agent Jaylinn Hawkins, who signed a one-year extension last offseason to remain in New England, became one of the Patriots' best players on defense in 2025. He jumped Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers on the safety depth chart and played in 15 games this year, grabbing a team-high four interceptions in the process.

Should the Patriots want him back, it would likely need to come with a significant pay bump. Hawkins played much better than his $1.8 million contract might have assumed, and the 28-year-old should be one of the first players the Patriots' front office calls in free agency.

"I really want to come back," Hawkins said, via The Boston Herald. "These are my brothers. This is the closest I’ve ever been to anybody, any unit, any DB unit, any coaching staff, anybody. This group is special. All of these guys are special. The chemistry is there. It was would be a blessing. That’s something I for sure want to get done. I’d love to be back."

Hawkins Will Likely Earn A Pay Raise In Free Agency

In his Super Bowl debut, Hawkins had a stellar game. He had four tackles -- tied for third-most on a Patriots defense that shined for most of the night. His ability in coverage has improved as the year goes on, and he is the closest thing to a Duron Harmon-level ballhawk that the team currently has. Always seemingly around the ball, Hawkins could be a valuable piece for a New England defense looking for its second-straight conference championship in 2026.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs the ball against New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hawkins and fellow Cal Bear Craig Woodson combined for a fantastic 1-2 punch in the secondary, taking what originally was a question mark at the safety position and turning it into one of the Patriots' strongest units. Before he earned the starting spot, he was a regular contributor on special teams, something Mike Vrabel was a reason why they wanted him back after the 2024 season.

So what would a potential deal look like? Locking Hawkins in for two more seasons at around $3-4 million a year should put a smile on both parties' faces, and help solidify the safety position heading into the 2026 draft and beyond.

Hawkins is just one of the few Patriots set to hit free agency this offseason. The other regular contributors include K'Lavon Chaisson, Austin Hooper, Khyiris Tonga, D'Ernest Johnson, Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford Jr. Linebacker Jack Gibbens is slated to hit restricted free agency.

