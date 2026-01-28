Rival Exec Denies Stopping Bill Belichick's Hall of Fame Bid

Legendary former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be a Hall of Famer in his first year of eligibility, in a surprising turn of events for almost the entirety of the football world.

Whilst it is is not all uncommon for coaches and contributors to have to wait longer to hear their name called for the gold jacket than players much of the time, there was almost no question that Belichick - whom many regard as the greatest NFL coach of all time - was deserving of being inducted upon his first try.

Shockwaves went up and down the NFL landscape on social media on January 27 as a result, and there was quite a bit of backstory to follow after the news broke.

Original Report About Belichick's Rival Being Behind His Hall of Fame Snub

According to ESPN reporters, Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, who broke the original story, Bill Polian, a Hall of Fame general manager whose Indianapolis Colts team were arch rivals with the Patriots for almost the entirety of his duration with the team, prior to retiring in 2011 - wanted to make Belichick wait a year as "revenge" for the Spygate scandal.

"Multiple sources told ESPN that Spygate and Deflategate, the twin cheating scandals during the Patriots' championship run, came up in deliberations among voters," Van Natta Jr. and Wickersham reported.

"A voter who spoke on condition of anonymity said that Polian, an ardent Kraft supporter and former general manager of the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts -- a chief Patriots rival during their dynasty -- told some voters he believed Belichick should 'wait a year' before induction as penance for Spygate, the 2007 cheating scandal that cost the team a first-round draft pick."

Polian Denies Report

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame caught up with Polian after ESPN's report dropped, and he refuted the idea that he halted Belichick's Hall of Fame candidacy for the time being.

“That’s totally and categorically untrue. I voted for him," Polian said.

No Other Reason For Belichick To Wait For HOF, According To Voter

One long-time voter on the Hall of Fame panel said that it was the sole conceivable explanation he could think of as to why Belichick would not be honored in this cycle.

"The only explanation [for the outcome] was the cheating stuff," a veteran HOF voter said to ESPN, per Wickersham and Van Natta Jr., before adding, "It really bothered some of the guys."

Polian's Colts repeatedly came up short against the Patriots, as Tom Brady went 8-4 against Peyton Manning during the 10 years of their Indianapolis-New England rivalry days, including 2-1 in the playoffs - so it is unlikely that the former GM will be wanting to do yet another favor in elevating him to the Hall of Fame.

