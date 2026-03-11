Patriots Continue Defensive Makeover by Releasing Veteran LB

As the New England Patriots continue to build their roster for the upcoming 2026 NFL season, they are clearly reshaping their edge position.

The Pats, per ESPN, are releasing veteran linebacker Anfernee Jennings. The Alabama product was due to earn $4 million in cash this season, the final year of his contract. Jennings was set to count for $4.86 million against the salary cap.

As the longest-tenured Patriot on the team’s active roster, the 28–year-old veteran defender became one of New England’s most reliable defenders. In fact, he became the logical choice to be selected as New England’s game captain for their AFC championship game showdown with the Denver Broncos.

“He has a professionalism that he’s shown throughout this entire season," Vrabel said of Jennings in January. “Appreciate him taking advantage of his opportunities, playing physical, playing on special teams, finding a role.”

Despite being embroiled in either trade or release rumors for much of the preseason and early regular-season, Jennings has been a solid force within the Patriots’ corps of linebackers. In 14 games this season, he logged 26 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, five tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. He was also a mainstay on special teams, aligning on a career-high 45% of the team’s third-phase snaps.

Jennings’ postseason performance, however, caught the eye of Patriots Nation. The fifth-year linebacker started three of the four Pats’ playoff games, while being credited with two sacks and six pressures. Due to his ability to stand out in both run and pass defense packages — coupled with the loss of linebacker Harold Landry to a knee injury — Jennings has earned the attention of his coaches throuhgout the playoffs.

Anfernee Jennings Leaves Big Shoes to Fill on the Patriots Defense

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At his best, Jennings is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker in that facet of the game. He has also developed into a strong pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity.

Still, despite his fit in New England’s previous defensive scheme as a sturdy edge-setter, the Pats’ current attacking scheme upfield did not initially seem to favor Jennings’ skill set. Still, his abilities as a pass rusher have flashed throughout the season, solidifying his spot within the Pats’ rotation.

Having entered the NFL as a third-round selection by the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jennings had a relatively quiet start to his pro career. The Alabama product played in 14 games as a rookie in only a situational role. He then went on to miss the entirety of his second season due to injury after being placed on injured reserve at the conclusion of training camp. Jennings entered the 2022 season as a backup linebacker. He played in 16 games with three starts, recording 27 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

In his breakout season of 2023, fully healthy for the first time in his career, Jennings led the team with 14 tackles for loss, 13 of which came against the run. He started the final 13 games of the season, playing on 50 percent of the Pats' defensive snaps in each of them. He finished the campaign having compiled 62 total tackles, 21 quarterback pressures, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In 2024, Jennings appeared in 16 games (all of which he started) and set career-highs with 78 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The defensive remodeling for the Patriots continued with news that linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was signing a one-year deal to join the Washington Commanders. Not only has Chiasson helped bolster the Patriots' pass rush, but he has also become one of the team’s emotional leaders both on and off the field. In addition to his regular-season success, the Pats’ linebacker was arguably at his most impressive during the Patriots' three postseason appearances. Chaisson compiled three sacks, nine quarterback hits, one forced fumble and 10 pressures during the postseason.

Since the start of the NFL’s free agency legal tampering period, the Pats have reportedly agreed to deals with edge rusher Dre’Mont Jones and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!