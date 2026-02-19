Getting to Know Patriots New Inside Linebackers Coach Vinny DePalma

Despite a recent reshuffling within their defensive coaching staff, the New England Patriots are wisely maintaining a respectable level of continuity heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Following the promotion of last season’s defensive coordinator Terrell Williams to a yet-to-be disclosed position on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff, inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr was recently installed as his successor. Rather than search outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, Vinny DePalma was promoted from coaching assistant to Kuhr’s former role.

DePalma, a Patriots defensive assistant for the past two seasons, assumed a greater role with Kuhr taking over as play caller in 2025, as Williams was treated for prostate cancer. In short, his ascension to the position indicates that New England is placing a premium on stability on the defensive side of the ball.

On the verge of entering this third season with the franchise, DePalma originally joined the Patriots in 2024 following a six-year college career playing linebacker at Boston College. He played with the Eagles from 2018-2023, redshirting the 2018 season and missing the 2020 season with an Achilles injury. He was named 2022 All-ACC Honorable mention and closed out his career with his most productive season in 2023, recording 92 total tackles (42 solo) in his sixth year.

DePalma earned the Swede Nelson Award from the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston for sportsmanship, academics and athletics achievement in 2022. He was named a Third-Team All-ACC honoree in 2023 and was the recipient of BC's Scanlan Award. DePalma earned a bachelor's degree in leadership and management as well as a master's degree in sports administration from Boston College and is a native of Wayne, N.J.

Patriots Have a Strong Foundation on Defense Heading into 2026

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In spite of their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation. Not only did they vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defense which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of Vrabel, Williams and Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Still, the Patriots have their share of areas in need of improvement. Though many within Pats Nation are clamoring for an upgrade to their offensive line, New England may be best served by adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX.

With linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson headed for free agency, and given veteran Harold Landry’s injury history, New England could look to bolster their pass rush in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft as well as free agency.

