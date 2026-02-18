Source: Patriots Officially Hire Zak Kuhr As Defensive Coordinator

After calling defensive plays for all but one game last season, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has officially been hired as the team’s defensive coordinator, a source confirms to Patriots on SI.

Kuhr signed a three-year contract, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Patriots on SI.

Kuhr, 37, was hired last offseason to join Mike Vrabel’s staff in New England — originally as an assistant. It wasn’t until defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was diagnosed with prostate cancer that Kuhr began calling the plays on defense.

It was reported by NFL Network that the Patriots had promoted Williams to a “high-ranking role” on the staff, opening up the defensive coordinator position. Kuhr was considered a favorite for the position.

"There will be a lot of things we’ll have to work through there," Vrabel said earlier this year when asked about the Williams/Kuhr job titles heading into the 2026 offseason.

The Patriots’ defense shined in the postseason, and a lot of that can be credited to Kuhr’s play calling. They went on a 10-game winning streak and the Patriots finished the season as the eighth-best unit by total defense. Milton Williams and K’Lavon Chaisson shined at getting after the passer, and the back end of the secondary was headlined by star play from Christian Gonzalez, Marcus Jones and Craig Woodson.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watches over practice during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Zak has been fantastic," Vrabel said this season. "I think that, much like players when given opportunities, coaches sometimes have the same thing. When they get more opportunity, they take advantage of it, and then turn that into something else."

Kuhr's Coaching Journey:

This is the first time Kuhr will be anything higher than a positional assistant coach in his NFL career. He got his start in college as an intern with Ohio State, before coaching with other various schools (Old Dominion, James Madison, Rutgers, Texas State, Texas).

After a long period of time at the high school and college levels, Kuhr got his first job in the pros as a defensive quality control assistant with the Tennessee Titans under Vrabel. He then was promoted to inside linebackers assistant coach for three seasons before joining the New York Giants staff in 2024.

Before they could have hired Kuhr to the role, the Patriots must have gone through the league-mandated Rooney Rule — requiring teams to interview at least two outside minority candidates for the position. No names have officially been reported as of Feb. 16

Kuhr is now the second assistant coach reportedly confirmed to return in 2026, joining quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant.

"I’ve always been like whatever I’m going to do, I’m going to pour into," Kuhr said at the Super Bowl, via the Associated Press. "I didn’t want to be like, 'Oh, I’m this offensive guy and this is temporary.' (With the Titans) I just learned from Shane (Bowen) and (Jim) Schwartz and T(errell Williams) and Vrabes, and it just bloomed from there."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!