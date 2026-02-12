Patriots Would Be Perfect Trade Destinations for Eagles Star WR

As the rumor mill continues to churn around the future of Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, the New England Patriots may be wise to keep a sharp eye on an intriguing new development.

While multiple reports througout the season have attempted to uncover a degree of acrimony between the former Super Bowl Champions and their top outside receiver, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently re-ignited the flame of Brown’s availability during an appearance on “Get Up.”

“Many high-level executives I’ve talked to expect the Eagles to at least entertain trade offers for A.J. Brown, Fowler said. “He has been unhappy on numerous fronts … Something has to give, that seems to be the feeling out there.”

Interest in Brown’s services is expected to be high, and for good reason. The three-time All-Pro has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his seven NFL seasons. The Super Bowl LIX champion finished the 2025 season with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards. Given his impressive on-field resume, Brown has builds a deserved reputation as one of the league’s top outside receivers.

In that regard, Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman appears less than enamored with the thought of parting with his team’s most potent offensive weapon. Should the differences between both Brown and the Eagles become irreconcilable, the receiver’s services are expected to fetch an obscene asking price.

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player,”Roseman said, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.“That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

What Might a Potential Patriots Deal for A.J. Brown Entail?

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

While Brown has yet to officially request a trade, the speculation to identify his preferred destination has already begun. Should Brown be given the choice, however, the Patriots could top his list. In addition to growing up a Patriots fan, Brown also played under head coach Mike Vrabel for three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

As for New England, their interest in Brown would be almost certainly mutual. The Ole Miss product would immediately become the Pats’ primary outside receivers, even with Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins having contributed solid seasons. Though veteran Stefon Diggs compiled 1,013 receiving yards this season — becoming the first Patriot to do so since 2019 — he operates primarily from the underneath, as opposed to Brown’s area of expertise along the perimeter.

New England’s front-office, consisting of Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, VP of player personnel Ryan Cowdenm etc. have proven their willingness to invest in talent. Last season, the Pats executed an aggressive free-agent spending spree — leading the NFL in allocating over $209 million in guaranteed money and totaling roughly $364 million in total contract value in 2025 — the Patriots are once again expected to be in sound financial standing at the start of the 2026 league year.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year. New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent.

Although it may be early to project the particulars of such a deal, Brown is almost certain to command high-level draft capital — meaning New England could be expected to include their first-round selection in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft with any potential deal. In addition to the Pats’ top pick, Philadelphia would likely ask for either one or two additional picks, along with a bona fide NFL talent as the starting point for any negotiations.

Whether the Eagles’ asking price is too steep for New England is still very much a matter of conjecture. Still, it should be noted that adding a player of Brown’s ability would help to transform the Patriots passing offense, while providing quarterback Drake Maye with the type of deep, big-play weapon to instill fear in opposing defenses for the forseeable future.

