Mike Vrabel Looking to Build Upon Patriots Foundation

The New England Patriots did not conclude their most recent season the way they would have liked — losing in heartbreaking fashion to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

However, that is not to say New England did not accomplish a lot under head coach Mike Vrabel in his first season with the team. After his hiring was announced on Jan. 13, 2025, the Pats would go on to win 14 regular-season games and three playoff games. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was also named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year. In addition, New England had the No. 2-ranked scoring offense in the NFL during the regular season, averaging 28.8 points per game.

Quarterback Drake Maye helped his team to get to the Big Game at only 23 and in his second year in the league. During the regular season, the QB also led the NFL in passer rating (113.5).

Was the 29-13 loss to the Seahawks disappointing? Yes. But, it does not erase what Vrabel has started to build over in New England.

Mike Vrabel Ready to Keep Building Forward

According to MassLive's Mark Daniel, he cited Vrabel when talking about what's ahead for the Patriots this offseason, with the HC saying that they are simply looking to improve upon the foundation of what they have already started to build.

"I just talked about a disappointing finish to a phenomenal, exciting, enjoyable year. It’s unfortunate," Vrabel said. "Talked to them about the foundation I think that we’ve built. Much like a home, you build a home and then run out of things to do, so you continue to add on to it, you finish the basement, you make additions to it, and we’ll try to do that to this football team. I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve on it."

Perhaps a way Vrabel can continue to build on his new dynasty is through the approaching 2026 NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 22 to March 2. An upcoming total of 319 prospects have been invited for the Patriots to consider. The Patriots then currently own 11 selections accordingly in this year's draft.

As previously noted by New England Patriots On SI, the 2025 NFL Draft produced several key players for New England, including left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson and safety Craig Woodson, alongside other talented additions such as running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Should Vrabel want to produce the same number of key players, building up more talent in those 11 selection is a must.

