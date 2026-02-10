Patriots Will Campbell Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Struggles

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — While the collective disappointment with the New England Patriots crushing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX has yet to dissipate, few if any players have encountered more scrutiny than rookie left tackle Will Campbell.

Though New England’s offensive line collectively had its share of struggles against Seattle’s four-down, zone-based, nickel defense — which exploited the Pats’ deficiencies by not only wearing the Pats’ o-line down, but also with pressuring the quarterback — Campbell particularly drew the ire of Pats Nation. He allowed the most pressures (14) in a playoff game since 2018, while adding to his postseason total of 29, the most ever recorded in a single postseason by Next Gen Stats.

As one may imagine, the overwhelming emotions of struggling on the NFL’s grandest stage prevented the 22-year-old from speaking with the media in the immediate aftermath of the Pats’ Super Bowl loss. Instead, the LSU product chose to break his silence before clearing his locker and heading into the offseason.

“It comes with the job,” Campbell said of his criticism, via New England Football Journal. “I was picked high and was paid a lot … When I don’t perform I don’t expect everyone to say ‘it’s ok buddy.”

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) walks to the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats problems in relinquishing their hold on the line of scrimmage came more abundantly from the left side — where Campbell and fellow rookie Jared Wilson appeared to lack the experience necessary to resist a potent defensive attack such as Seattle’s. Wilson, who was a standout prospect at center for the Georgia Bulldogs, has long been expected to make a move inside to center, where he find a more comfortable fit for his skill set.

As for Campbell, the questions surrounding his future position remain murky. Prior to suffering an MCL injury in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the fourth overall selection in last April’s draft began to demonstrate solid fundamentals, ranking among the league’s top rookie linemen in protective stats.

However, Campbell has exhibited less mobility since his return — often leading to lost battles against longer and quicker defenders. If the Patriots believe that the young rookie has already given the team his best possible effort as a left tackle, then they must seriously consider moving the LSU product inside to guard. Otherwise, line coach Doug Marrone, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Pats coaches must provide Campbell with an extensive offseason tutorial designed to enhance his fundamentals.

“I don’t think one performance defines a season, Campbell said. “Obviously there’s room for growth in every aspect in my game. I’m 22 years old…I’ll be honest, I’m learning…I’ll be ready to go when we get back.”

Will Campbell Must Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative for Patriots in 2026

Campbell has had his share of ups and downs throughout the season. At times, he looked quite proficient in both pass protection and run blocking. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. Still, the former LSU Tiger is willing to turn each success or setback into a valuable lesson.

Arguably the top offensive lineman in this year’s class, Campbell possesses nearly every trait required of a pro. Still, the biggest question surrounding him was his arm length and wingspan measurements. Though he stands at 6'6" and weighs 319 pounds, he failed to meet the unofficial 33-inch length benchmark during the official measurement period at the NFL Scouting Combine — measuring in at 32 ⅝ inches. Fortunately, Campbell did meet the “requirement” of 33 inches during his pro day workout in March.

On this premise, several pundits had openly speculated as to whether a move inside to guard may be within Campbell’s best interest. However, Campbell’s usage during this season seems to solidify his bid to become the team’s starting left tackle and blindside protector for quarterback Drake Maye for the long haul.

