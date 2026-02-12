Patriots 2026 NFL Draft Primer: All Picks, Team Needs, Top Prospects and More

With the New England Patriots fresh off a harsh Super Bowl LX loss, it's hard to imagine immediately transitioning to the future.

However, that is what New England must do. The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 22 to March 2. This means with it only being a matter of weeks away, an upcoming total of 319 prospects have been invited for the Patriots to consider. And with the Patriots failing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, all eyes will be naturally focused on moving on to aspire to future success.

The 2025 NFL Draft produced several key players for New England, including left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson and safety Craig Woodson, alongside other talented additions such as running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams.

That produces the question — will the Patriots once again be able to see success in the 2026 NFL Draft?

All to Know for the Patriots 2026 NFL Draft

Here is an updated list of the Patriots' picks in the 2026 NFL Draft as they enter the offseason following Super Bowl LX.

New England currently owns 11 selections in this year's draft.

Round 1: Own pick, No. 31

Round 2: Own pick, No. 63

Round 3: Own pick, No. 95

Round 4: Own pick, No. TBD

Round 4: Chicago Bears' and Kansas City Chiefs' pick, No. TBD

Round 5: Own pick, No. TBD

Round 6: Own pick, No. TBD

Round 6: Kansas City Chiefs' pick, No. TBD

Round 6: Pittsburgh Steelers' pick, No. TBD

Round 6: San Francisco 49ers' pick, No. TBD

Round 7: Own pick, No. TBD

But, these 11 picks beg the question — what will head coach Mike Vrabel and co. do with them?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel walks on field before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here are a look at the two biggest needs for New England in this year's draft:

Need No. 1: Offensive Tackle

New England's offensive line put up one of the worst performances of the year at the worst possible time in the Super Bowl against the Seahawks; quarterback Drake Maye was sacked a total of six times.

While there is a lot of depth on the offensive line, the room could certainly use some help talent-wise.

Need No. 2: Pass Rush

The Patriots ranked 19th in the league in pass rush win rate during the regular season, per ESPN. A key note is that the other three of the final four teams remaining in the NFL playoff picture all ranked inside the top-10.

For New England, it can only be expected that its eyes are placed on some defensive line prospects.

Now, with these needs in mind, that begs the question — who are some top prospects?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cashius Howell (Texas A&M, Edge)

Cashius Howell of Texas A&M University is known for being a bendy edge rusher with standout sack totals. He boasts three consecutive seasons of impressive pressure and is able to bend, corner and flatten pocked.

This Aggie presents a huge problem for quarterbacks with undisciplined drop depth — and his ability to create pressure could set him up to be a very successful edge rusher at the NFL level. While Vrabel and New England have a solid defense, the pass rush could use a spark. As such, Howell could be just the spark that is needed.

R Mason Thomas (Oklahoma, Edge)

Mason Thomas has added good mass over the years that could make him a good fit to provide the previously referenced spark on the pass rush.

Thomas is known for being a high-octane rusher with explosive take-off up the field. He is also able to chase and capture running backs with exceptional pursuit speed.

T.J. Parker (Clemson, Edge)

T.J. Parker posted 11 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 6 forced fumbles in 2024 and was known throughout 2025 as being a powerful edge rusher with league length.

He strikes early to set very firm edges and should not be overlooked as a Patriots' prospect.

Monroe Freeling (Georgia, Right Tackle)

Coming out of SEC powerhouse Georgia, Monroe Freeling has a quickness that brings first-phase positioning advantages. His protection improved noticeably as the season progressed.

Freeling could be just the kind of talent needed to boost the Pats' offensive line. New England fans should definitely keep an eye out on him at the upcoming combine.

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gennings Dunker (Iowa, Guard)

Coming out of Iowa Hawkeyes, Gennings Dunker is a three-year starter with a pro-ready frame. The Hawkeyes can often times be overlooked, however Dunker is known for clearing out down blocks with aggressive finishes — a natural fit for New England.

In short, going into the draft, the Patriots will almost certainly need to invest in the defensive line in the first round, but the second and third round talent along the offensive line is off the charts.

How New England builds on its Super Bowl LX appearance will be entirely up to what they do in the draft.

