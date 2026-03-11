Patriots Add Former Dolphins Linebacker on One-Year Contract

The New England Patriots are adding another name to the defensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing former Miami Dolphins linebacker KJ Britt to a one-year contract. The terms of the deal have not yet been announced, but it should not be a massive contract that breaks the bank.

Britt, 26, is a stand-up linebacker who has played as a backup during his times in both Miami and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Buccaneers back in 2021 out of Auburn, where he excelled in coverage en route to an invite to the Senior Bowl.

With the Dolphins last season, Britt played in all 17 games as a reserve, while also chipping in on special teams. He started one game last year after starting in 11 with Tampa Bay the season prior. While his numbers haven't been jaw-dropping (161 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass breakups, .5 sack), he can add a veteran presence to a New England linebacker room going through major changes this offseason.

Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Who Have The Patriots Lost?

Earlier in the day, it was announced that K'Lavon Chaisson inked a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Washington Commanders. The Patriots also reportedly released linebacker Anfernee Jennings after six seasons with the team, signaling a change at who will be playing the position next season.

Britt joins Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Marte Mapu, Chad Muma, Amari Gainer, Jesse Luketa and Otis Reese as linebackers currently playing for the Patriots. At the NFL Combine, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke to reporters about the want to add an off-ball linebacker to the roster.

"We'd like to to maybe address that in the draft. It looks like a good year at linebacker as well. But we are happy with the group that we have," Wolf said. "It's an area where we have a lot of kind of different pieces and the defensive staff was able to try to maximize that for us."

Britt can also chip in on special teams, playing 77% of the Dolphins' snaps on special teams last season. He only played 14% of the team's defensive snaps last year.

