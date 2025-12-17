Patriots Get Bad First Update on Robert Spillane

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots ultimately turn the page from last week’s 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills, they appear to have begun their preparations for their Week 16 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens without the services of their defensive front’s team captain.

After missing the Pats Week 15 matchup with Buffalo due to a foot injury, linebacker Robert Spillane missed the first practice of Ravens’ week. Spillane was spotted wearing a walking boot prior to the start of the Week 16 session, opting to stay behind in the locker room as his teammates exited for the field. In fact, he turned in the direction of LB Jahlani Tavai and had a request of him: “Lead them!” as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Spillane’s status is one to watch in the hours leading up to kickoff. The veteran linebacker leads the Patriots with 97 total tackles, along with having compiled five pass-deflections, four tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, two forced-fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

If absent, Spillane‘s greatest strengths will be greatly missed when facing a diverse and potentially-dynamic Ravens’ offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — a trait not lost on his head coach, with whom he shares many on-and-off field traits.

”He's very a competitive, prideful leader,” Vrabel recently said of Spillane. “He plays with a lot of energy. He plays with passion. Great communicator. Plays with a level of violence in the run game and he’s got a level of versatility to him, too.”

Robert Spillane has Helped to Stabilize and Fortify the Patriots Defensive Front

A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. The Western Michigan product joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans In 2018.

After his lone season in Music City — in which Vrabel served as his head coach — Spillane went on to spend four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, earning a core role on special teams while becoming a regular on defensive sub-package duties. Since 2023, he has been a member of the Raiders. The 6’1” 229-pound linebacker has compiled 497 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries throughout his NFL tenure heading into this season.

The Patriots boast one of the deepest linebackers position groups in the NFL. In addition to Spillane, the room consists of Harold Landry III, K’Lavon Chaisson, Christian Elliss, Jack Gibbens, Anfernee Jennings, Marte Mapu, Jahlani Tavai, Elijah Ponder, Brayden Swinson and newly-acquired Chad Muma.

Neither Landry nor Elliss were spotted at practice, joining Spillane and cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Carlton Davis as the day’s absentees. The Patriots added Muma from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad and onto their 53-man roster, earlier in the week.

