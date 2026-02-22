Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Shares Message After Rondale Moore's Death

Tributes across the NFL world have poured in for wide receiver Rondale Moore, who passed away at the age of 25 earlier this week. Moore had reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his garage.

Plenty of current and former NFL stars -- including New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez -- spoke out about mental health following the news, and the toll that it can take on football players.

"Mental health matters," Gonzalez wrote on X. "It's okay to not be okay."

He also wrote "Get your rest. You're never alone," on Instagram.

Gonzalez has been a major advocate of mental health throughout his short career in New England. For the league's annual "My Cause, My Cleats," the cornerback represented KyleCares, a non-profit based in Massachusetts that helps provide care and confidence in schools to eliminate self-harm. Gonzalez decided to sign up for a KyleCares event in collaboration with the Patriots Foundation to honor his late friend and teammate, Keith Miller III.

Gonzalez Cares Deeply About Mental Health

"He passed away in April (2024)," Gonzalez said, via Patriots.com. "Kyle Cares is all about mental health. I was able to go to an event at a local high school, and just learning about this foundation, learning about Kyle Cares and what they stand for, I felt like it was a no-brainer for me to pick this to partner with and honor my friend Keith."

Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Moore was a star for the Purdue Boilermakers in college for three seasons. He was named a consensus All-American in 2018 as a freshman, and parlayed his fantastic college tenure into a second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals. In three seasons with Arizona, he caught 135 balls for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns. Ahead of the 2024 season, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for Desmond Ridder and suffered a season-ending knee injury that August.

He signed with the Minnesota Vikings before last season, but was dealt another blow. He suffered another knee injury in a preseason game against the Houston Texans, and was placed on season-ending IR.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rondale Moore," the Vikings said in a statement. "While we are working to understand the facts, we have spoken with Rondale's family to offer our condolences and the full support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also been in communication with our players, coaches, and staff, and will make counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need. Our thoughts are with Rondale's family and friends during this devastating time."

As for Gonzalez, he wants to use his platform for good -- on and off the field.

"I want to use my platform to talk about mental health," Gonzalez said. "Mental health matters. Reach out to somebody. I know it can be tough, but talk about your mental health with whoever you find you can talk to. Express how you feel as much as you can, stay positive, and always love on people because you never know what they're going through."

